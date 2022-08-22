https://sputniknews.com/20220822/scholz-says-assured-putin-ukraine-wont-join-nato-before-february-24-1099843072.html

Scholz Says Assured Putin Ukraine Won't Join NATO Before February 24

Scholz Says Assured Putin Ukraine Won't Join NATO Before February 24

BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he used to assure Russian President Vladimir Putin that Kiev's accession to NATO would not be on the... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-22T07:28+0000

2022-08-22T07:28+0000

2022-08-22T07:28+0000

world

europe

germany

nato

ukraine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090990464_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_56fb9b8a1bcee507aaa037f0f9e57460.jpg

In late 2021, Russia published its security suggestions for NATO and the United States as tensions flared up around Ukraine. Moscow specifically requested guarantees that the alliance would not expand eastward to include Kiev and Tbilisi, to which Washington replied by insisting it would not allow anyone to infringe on NATO's open-door policy, providing for a right of each state to independently decide on whether to join the bloc.The German chancellor accused Russia of preparing the special operation in Ukraine "a year or two before it began."On February 24, Russia began the military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The US and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia while also ramping up their military support for Ukraine.Western countries started sending arms and mercenaries to Ukraine months prior to the Russian operation. Moscow has repeatedly denounced the continuous flow of weapons to Kiev, saying that it adds fuel to the fire and derails the negotiation process. In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states, condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that "any weapon, any arms shipment on the Ukrainian territory" would be "a legitimate target."

germany

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe, germany, nato, ukraine, russia