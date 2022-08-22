Russian Embassy Requests Information About Detention of Citizens in Albania

International
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The Russian embassy in Tirana sent a note to the Albanian Foreign Ministry to request information about the detention of Russian citizens.
On Sunday, Albanian media reported that two Russian citizens, 33-year-old Svetlana Timofeyeva and 23-year-old Mikhail Zorin, were detained in Albania for allegedly breaching a weapons factory in Gramsh. They reportedly told the police that they were photographers and bloggers who document abandoned military facilities. The embassy said that it did not receive any official information from Albanian authorities regarding the incident."In this regard, the embassy sent a note to the Albanian Foreign Ministry with a request to notify the Russian diplomatic mission in the prescribed manner about the identity of the detainees, their current location, what are the charges, further proceedings against them, as well as the possibility of organizing a meeting of the representative of the consular department of the embassy with detained Russians," the embassy said.
12:35 GMT 22.08.2022
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The Russian embassy in Tirana sent a note to the Albanian Foreign Ministry to request information about the detention of Russian citizens.
On Sunday, Albanian media reported that two Russian citizens, 33-year-old Svetlana Timofeyeva and 23-year-old Mikhail Zorin, were detained in Albania for allegedly breaching a weapons factory in Gramsh. They reportedly told the police that they were photographers and bloggers who document abandoned military facilities. The embassy said that it did not receive any official information from Albanian authorities regarding the incident.
"In this regard, the embassy sent a note to the Albanian Foreign Ministry with a request to notify the Russian diplomatic mission in the prescribed manner about the identity of the detainees, their current location, what are the charges, further proceedings against them, as well as the possibility of organizing a meeting of the representative of the consular department of the embassy with detained Russians," the embassy said.
