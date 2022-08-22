https://sputniknews.com/20220822/roger-waters-name-spotted-on-notorious-ukrainian-kill-list-website-1099867063.html

Roger Waters’ Name Spotted on Notorious Ukrainian Kill List Website

Russia's mission to the United Nations sent a letter to UN chief Antonio Guterres last month asking him to address Myrotvorets, a notorious Kiev-based internet...

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters’ name and photo have appeared on Myrotvorets, with the rock legend accused of spreading “anti-Ukrainian propaganda,” challenging the country’s territorial integrity, and “participating in attempts to legalize Crimea’s annexation by Russia.”The website lists a series of statements Waters has made in interviews about Crimea, the US State Department’s documented role in the February 2014 Maidan coup d’état in Kiev, his characterizations of Russia and Russians as ‘brave, steadfast and unyielding’, and the demonization of Russia by the West. The site also provides screenshots of a 2018 interview Waters gave to Russian media.Waters garnered headlines earlier this month after schooling CNN anchor Michael Smerconish on the causes of the Ukrainian crisis after slamming “war criminal” US President Joe Biden for “fueling the fire in Ukraine.”“Why won’t the United States of America encourage [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky to negotiate, obviating the need for this horrific, horrendous war?” Waters asked. Challenged by Smerconish, who accused the rocker of victim-blaming, Waters responded by suggesting that the conflict really started when NATO broke its promise to Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev not to expand the alliance eastward.Created in 2014 on the initiative of former aid to Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs Anton Gerashchenko, Myrotvorets gained notoriety almost immediately after several of the ‘enemies of Ukraine’ listed on the site were assassinated, among them Ukrainian writer Oles Buzina, ex-lawmaker Ukrainian Oleg Kalashnikov and Italian freelance photojournalist Andrea Rocchelli. Some of the entries on the so-called ‘enemies’ include detailed personal information, including addresses and phone numbers. Others, like that of Waters, only feature general information already publicly available elsewhere.Myrotvorets features thousands of names, including Ukrainian and foreign journalists, politicians, officials and businessmen, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Russian talk show host Vladimir Solovyov and Sputnik and RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, US ex-Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and Syrian President Bashar Assad. The resource also includes the names of more than 300 children, and hundreds of Hungarian-Ukrainians charged with illegally obtaining Hungarian citizenship.Last month, a spokesperson for UN Chief Antonio Guterres assured that a letter sent by Russia urging him to address the notorious neo-Nazi website “will be studied.” Journalists, human rights groups, and the Russian Foreign Ministry have spent years calling for the website to be shut down.

