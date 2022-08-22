International
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Report: Brits Could Get Paid to Reduce Electricity Use at Peak Hours
Report: Brits Could Get Paid to Reduce Electricity Use at Peak Hours
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom could introduce a system of benefits for people who agree to cut down on electricity use at certain times of day this... 22.08.2022
The National Grid energy company wants people to turn off electric appliances such as washing machines and video game consoles at peak usage times, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., the newspaper said on Sunday citing sources.National Grid could pay people up to 6 pounds (7$) per kWh if their household cuts electricity use in the busiest three-hour slot."We are developing a new service that will be available for consumers to benefit from across this winter and will be announcing further information soon," a National Grid spokesman said as quoted by the Daily Express.The company is aiming to introduce the new scheme by late October, to avoid blackouts during the fall and winter, but the plan still needs to be approved by the UK Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem), the British regulator for companies which run the gas and electricity networks.
Report: Brits Could Get Paid to Reduce Electricity Use at Peak Hours

03:40 GMT 22.08.2022
