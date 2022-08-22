https://sputniknews.com/20220822/report-brits-could-get-paid-to-reduce-electricity-use-at-peak-hours-1099837030.html

Report: Brits Could Get Paid to Reduce Electricity Use at Peak Hours

Report: Brits Could Get Paid to Reduce Electricity Use at Peak Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom could introduce a system of benefits for people who agree to cut down on electricity use at certain times of day this... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-22T03:40+0000

2022-08-22T03:40+0000

2022-08-22T03:38+0000

energy crisis in europe

uk

europe

electricity

energy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101333/20/1013332018_0:246:4744:2915_1920x0_80_0_0_68312d0b67f874fecd234b95d07ff807.jpg

The National Grid energy company wants people to turn off electric appliances such as washing machines and video game consoles at peak usage times, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., the newspaper said on Sunday citing sources.National Grid could pay people up to 6 pounds (7$) per kWh if their household cuts electricity use in the busiest three-hour slot."We are developing a new service that will be available for consumers to benefit from across this winter and will be announcing further information soon," a National Grid spokesman said as quoted by the Daily Express.The company is aiming to introduce the new scheme by late October, to avoid blackouts during the fall and winter, but the plan still needs to be approved by the UK Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem), the British regulator for companies which run the gas and electricity networks.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, europe, electricity, energy