Probe Launched After Gangster Cuts Birthday Cake Inside Police Van in India — Video
Probe Launched After Gangster Cuts Birthday Cake Inside Police Van in India — Video
Gangster Roshan Jha, who was arrested in 2019, has also been named in several murder and extortion cases. 22.08.2022
Maharashtra police have opened a departmental inquiry after gangster Roshan Jha was found cutting a birthday cake while sitting in a police van. He is imprisoned in Adharwadi Jail in Kalyan, Maharashtra state, in connection with a murder case, according to India Today.In a video, which went viral on social media, his supporters can be seen wishing him a happy birthday, cheering and hooting for him. His supporters also took a photo with him, while police stood back and refused to intervene.
Probe Launched After Gangster Cuts Birthday Cake Inside Police Van in India — Video

12:31 GMT 22.08.2022
Gangster Roshan Jha, who was arrested in 2019, has also been named in several murder and extortion cases.
Maharashtra police have opened a departmental inquiry after gangster Roshan Jha was found cutting a birthday cake while sitting in a police van.
He is imprisoned in Adharwadi Jail in Kalyan, Maharashtra state, in connection with a murder case, according to India Today.
In a video, which went viral on social media, his supporters can be seen wishing him a happy birthday, cheering and hooting for him. His supporters also took a photo with him, while police stood back and refused to intervene.
