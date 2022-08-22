https://sputniknews.com/20220822/probe-launched-after-gangster-cuts-birthday-cake-inside-police-van-in-india--video-1099852436.html

Probe Launched After Gangster Cuts Birthday Cake Inside Police Van in India — Video

Probe Launched After Gangster Cuts Birthday Cake Inside Police Van in India — Video

Gangster Roshan Jha, who was arrested in 2019, has also been named in several murder and extortion cases. 22.08.2022, Sputnik International

Maharashtra police have opened a departmental inquiry after gangster Roshan Jha was found cutting a birthday cake while sitting in a police van. He is imprisoned in Adharwadi Jail in Kalyan, Maharashtra state, in connection with a murder case, according to India Today.In a video, which went viral on social media, his supporters can be seen wishing him a happy birthday, cheering and hooting for him. His supporters also took a photo with him, while police stood back and refused to intervene.

