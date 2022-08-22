https://sputniknews.com/20220822/party-of-defeated-kenyan-presidential-candidate-protests-election-results-1099851652.html

Kenya held the presidential election on August 9. Wafula Chebukati, the head of the country's electoral commission consisting of only seven members, declared sitting Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the election with 50.49% of votes, while Odinga received 48.85%. The deputy head of the election commission, Juliana Cherera, and three other employees refused to take responsibility for announcing the election results, citing their non-transparency.The deadline for filing appeals against the election results expires one week after their announcement — at 2:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) on August 22.Odinga has run for presidency five times since 1997 and never succeeded. His defeat in 2007 resulted in a deep political crisis and inter-ethnic clashes in Kenya. The conflict was resolved in 2008 by the creation of the post of prime minister of the coalition government. Odinga took the position.In the 2017 presidential election, Odinga lost to incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta. Then, the opposition also filed an appeal against the results. As a result, the Kenyan court declared the election invalid, annulled the results and ordered a new vote. However, Kenyatta won again with 98% of votes. Odinga refused to participate in the repeat election, calling it "fake."

