Olaf Scholz Mocked Online After Coming Clean On His Showering Habits
Olaf Scholz Mocked Online After Coming Clean On His Showering Habits
22.08.2022
Olaf Scholz Mocked Online After Coming Clean On His Showering Habits

18:07 GMT 22.08.2022
When asked during the Federal Government Open Day last weekend how often he showers, Olaf Scholz replied: “every day.”
As energy prices in Europe rise, Russia’s Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev poked fun at German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, quipping on social media that the latter might be the only person in Europe who can take a decent shower now.
Referencing his March 30 post on Telegram in which he suggested that measures such as suspending the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would be the “best way to leave Europe without gas,” Medvedev remarked that European politicians have almost managed to achieve the “perfect combo” he outlined over four months ago, with gas futures prices in Europe now exceeding $2,800.
“What would happen to the price by the end of the year? $3,000? $4,000? Any higher bids?” he inquired in his recent post.
Medvedev’s remark about Scholz comes after the German chancellor shared some information about his showering habits during the Federal Government Open Day last weekend.
When a DW TikTok “Berlin Fresh” reporter asked Scholz how often he showers, the chancellor promptly responded: “every day.”
His response, however, apparently did not sit well with at least some people in light of the German government having asked citizens to “shower less because of the energy crisis,” as DW put it.
“So, it's just ordinary citizens that should not shower in support of Kiev,” one netizen mused.
Two Women Bare Their Breasts During Photo Op With German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
The United States and its European allies have enacted several rounds of economic sanctions against Russia, including targeting Russian energy exports, over Moscow’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine.
The sanctions, however, have backfired spectacularly, leading to a steep increase in energy prices in the very countries that enacted them.
