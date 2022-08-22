https://sputniknews.com/20220822/mystic-stone-castle-built-by-17th-century-danish-kings-illegitimate-offspring-unearthed-in-norway-1099838641.html

Mystic Stone Castle Built by 17th-Century Danish King's Illegitimate Offspring Unearthed in Norway

Ulrik Frederik Gyldenløve was a Danish warlord and Governor-general of Norway for several decades. His castle, named in numerous chronicles, has long bemused... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International

A mystic stone castle hidden under the ground for hundreds of years, has been found in Larvik municipality in southern Norway.The castle has long been considered a mystery, baffling Norwegian historians. It was erected by Ulrik Frederik Gyldenløve, a Danish officer and Governor-general of Norway between 1664 to 1699. He was the illegitimate son of King Frederik III, and a very powerful man himself. After a detailed account of “Gyldenløve's stone castle” were found almost 20 years ago in the State Archives, the search began in earnest, national broadcaster NRK reported.According to the archives, the construction of thecastle began in the 1690s and was completed by 1704, the same year that Ulrik Frederik Gyldenløve died. He himself never got a chance to use it. The castle was demolished about 1760, when the ground gave way and cracks started to appear.A new master's thesis paved the way for the excavation carried out by the Department of Landscape Architecture, the Norwegian University of Life Sciences and local archeologists. HistorianUndis Furuberg interpreted the remains of the historic manor garden, and suggesteda new calculation for where the building could be located.Incidentally, the very same day the excavations began, archeologists hit paydirt, uncovering parts of the castle wall. Bit by bit, the foundations that have been hidden underground for several hundred years were revealed.The excitement wasshared by her colleagues.According to Aske, the ambition is for the castle to become a tourist attraction.Gyldenløve was one of the leading general of the Danish-Swedish Scanian war 1675-79, in which an offensive from Norway forced Sweden to defend from a two-pronged attack. In Norway, where he was Governor general, he founded the city of Laurvig (modern-day Larvik) and was made its Count. In Larvik, he is remembered for the construction of several buildings, including the local church.

