International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220822/malaysia-reportedly-arrests-russian-tanker-24-miles-off-coast-1099849514.html
Malaysia Reportedly Arrests Russian Tanker 24 Miles Off Coast
Malaysia Reportedly Arrests Russian Tanker 24 Miles Off Coast
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Russian oil products tanker Primorye has been arrested by the Malaysian authorities 24 miles off the coast of the province of Johor over... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-22T09:42+0000
2022-08-22T09:42+0000
world
malaysia
russia
tanker
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107718/89/1077188996_0:84:1601:984_1920x0_80_0_0_63fd4699066b917c632af6531da5adf4.jpg
The arrest of the vessel, which was anchored outside Malaysia's territorial waters and was awaiting a new order, took place on Sunday, according to the news portal. The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency reportedly accused the tanker of anchoring in the country's exclusive economic zone without the necessary permission."There is already additional information: Primorye's crew consists of 21 Russians. These are 19 men and two women. The tanker was anchored among many merchant ships also waiting for new transport orders. According to the Malaysian side, the rest of the vessels had Malaysia's permission to anchor in this area," Mikhail Voytenko, Maritime Bulletin editor-in-chief and an expert on global maritime transport, said.According to Voytenko, the Malaysian authorities often arrest and fine ships anchoring outside the country's territorial waters but within its exclusive economic zone. Malaysia insists that all vessels staying in this area of ​​the Singapore Strait in the South China Sea apply for permission to anchor.
malaysia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107718/89/1077188996_88:0:1511:1067_1920x0_80_0_0_054721c1e42e2949badc8eadf5c985ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
malaysia, russia, tanker
malaysia, russia, tanker

Malaysia Reportedly Arrests Russian Tanker 24 Miles Off Coast

09:42 GMT 22.08.2022
CC BY 2.0 / rabiem22 / Romantic Oil TankerOil Tanker
Oil Tanker - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2022
CC BY 2.0 / rabiem22 / Romantic Oil Tanker
Subscribe
International
India
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Russian oil products tanker Primorye has been arrested by the Malaysian authorities 24 miles off the coast of the province of Johor over alleged absence of permission to anchor in the country's exclusive economic zone, Russian shipping portal Maritime Bulletin reported on Monday.
The arrest of the vessel, which was anchored outside Malaysia's territorial waters and was awaiting a new order, took place on Sunday, according to the news portal. The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency reportedly accused the tanker of anchoring in the country's exclusive economic zone without the necessary permission.
"There is already additional information: Primorye's crew consists of 21 Russians. These are 19 men and two women. The tanker was anchored among many merchant ships also waiting for new transport orders. According to the Malaysian side, the rest of the vessels had Malaysia's permission to anchor in this area," Mikhail Voytenko, Maritime Bulletin editor-in-chief and an expert on global maritime transport, said.
According to Voytenko, the Malaysian authorities often arrest and fine ships anchoring outside the country's territorial waters but within its exclusive economic zone. Malaysia insists that all vessels staying in this area of ​​the Singapore Strait in the South China Sea apply for permission to anchor.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала