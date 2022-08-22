International
Google Maps User Notices What Appears to Be Downed Plane in Australian Rainforest
06:40 GMT 22.08.2022
© Sputnik / MArina Lystseva / Go to the photo bankAn Airbus A320 aircraft
An Airbus A320 aircraft - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2022
© Sputnik / MArina Lystseva
/
Go to the photo bank
While Google is yet to comment on the issue, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau reportedly said it wasn’t aware of any missing passenger jets.
A Google Maps user noticed an object which resembled a fully intact airplane lying on the ground in the Cardwell Range, about 155 miles south of Port Douglas on the Queensland coast, Australia.
According to the Daily Mail, the captured image could be showing an Airbus A320 or a Boeing 737 plane flying at a very low altitude, giving off an impression that it was on the ground.
However, Australian safety officials reportedly suggested that it likely was just a glitch in Google’s satellite software.
“There appears to be a phenomenon called ghost images and that could be what this is,” Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority told the media.
It added that it wasn’t aware of any missing passenger jets.
Google has not yet commented on the case in Queensland.
So-called "ghost" planes were noticed by eagle-eyed users before, and Google already explained that satellite images appearing on the Google Maps website are compilations of several images which makes fast-moving objects like planes sometimes showing up in only one of the many images being used for a given area.
