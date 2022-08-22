https://sputniknews.com/20220822/finnish-prime-minister-sanna-marins-drug-test-comes-back-negative-1099866390.html

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin's Drug Test Comes Back Negative

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has tested negative in the drug test she took after a video showing her partying was leaked, the... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International

"A drug test taken from Prime Minister Sanna Marin on 19 August 2022 found no drugs," the government’s press office said.Marin revealed that she had taken a drug test last week as she addressed the leaked videos during a press conference.In a series of clips that were leaked to the Finnish media and social media, Marin was seen partying, by her admission, in a "boisterous way," singing and dancing in an apartment, and then dancing "intimately" with a stranger in a Helsinki nightclub. Marin admitted to consuming alcohol, but strongly denied taking drugs. Nonethless, a number of Finnish lawmakers demanded that she undergo a drug test.

