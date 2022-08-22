https://sputniknews.com/20220822/fbis-trump-raid-us-turning-into-one-party-banana-dictatorship-under-biden-ex-reagan-official-says-1099872341.html

FBI's Trump Raid: US Turning Into One-Party Banana Dictatorship Under Biden, Ex-Reagan Official Says

An affidavit that sought a search warrant on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home is expected to be unsealed with redactions this week.

The FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid reeks of "a bold open coup to establish a one-party state" with the Democratic-led federal government weaponizing the Justice Department, according to Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, US economist, ex-assistant secretary of the treasury under Ronald Reagan and former member of the Cold War Committee on the Present Danger.Expelling Trump from the US political arena – as he is reportedly preparing to announce his 2024 bid – could dramatically weaken the GOP and send a sinister message to the Democratic Party's opponents that the incumbent administration will stop at nothing to maintain power, Dr. Roberts suggests."Trump is regarded by the white working class as a leader who stands for them against the corrupt ruling globalist oligarchy," says the American economist. "If the Democrats using their FBI Gestapo succeed in ruining Trump, not only is the bulk of the American population deprived of a leader, but also they will be demoralized by the impossibility of regaining any influence over their fate. Alternatively, Trump supporters could rise up in anger, but the Democrats are counting on demoralization and hopelessness to afflict Trump supporters."Dr. Roberts cites Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who suggested last Friday that Trump's raid is just part of the US establishment's broader plan to suppress and intimidate the political opposition, starting with January Sixers and MAGA Americans and ending with Trump lawyers, aides and the former president himself. The unfolding purge has all the hallmarks of a dictatorship, according to Carlson.FBI's Mar-a-Lago Raid is Propaganda ExerciseThe FBI's raid has triggered a firestorm of controversy, with the former president and legal observers arguing that there was no need to break into Trump's home, given that Team Trump had previously proven to be cooperative with the authorities. The raid involved a whopping 30 FBI agents and three Justice Department lawyers. What's more, Trump’s lawyers were not allowed to observe the search, with federal agents also demanding that Mar-a-Lago’s security cameras be switched off while they carried it out, as Paul du Quenoy, president of Palm Beach Freedom Institute summarized in his op-ed for American Greatness.Yet another "red flag" is the "sweeping" language of the search warrant, which authorized FBI agents to take all sorts of materials from the former president's home. As a result, not only client-attorney and executive privilege documents were reportedly seized by the FBI, but also Trump's three passports (which were later returned to the ex-president) and clemency grant for his longtime adviser Roger Stone. The unusually wide scope of the search prompted some conservative observers, including Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, to argue that the raid was nothing but a fishing expedition aimed at getting virtually anything that could potentially help frame the former president.Even though a US federal judge ruled to unseal the FBI's affidavit for getting a search warrant on Donald Trump, it may not help the former president, just the contrary, some legal observers say. According to Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law professor emeritus, Department of Justice lawyers will most likely “cherry-pick” what they want to be redacted when disclosing an affidavit."They will not redact anything unfavorable to Trump," Dershowitz told Newsmax on August 20. "They will redact things that are favorable to Trump." Dr. Roberts asked why the evidence is redacted. "Redacting the reason for a warrant is impermissible as it obscures the reason for the warrant. The only reason to redact is to hide the fact that the FBI had no justifiable cause. Moreover, as the warrant was kept secret and is only partly released, we can have no confidence in a corrupt Department of Justice that they are not substituting an entirely different warrant written after they have planted 'evidence' in the seized boxes. The FBI and Department of Justice have proved with Russiagate and the fake 'January 6 Insurrection' that they are devoid of integrity."Americans Already Live in One-Party StateThe former Reagan administration official thinks that Trump will not be "permitted" to run for president again by the Democratic establishment and its RINO supporters."Democrat attorneys general, FBI and CIA officials, and federal and state prosecutors have committed far too many crimes to allow someone to gain office that would attempt to hold them accountable," Dr. Roberts believes.Still, he does not agree with those who say that the Democratic establishment's major goal is to disrupt Trump's 2024 presidential bid in the first place. According to the economist, at this time, the Democrats are focused on this November's congressional elections, as they have a lot to lose.The former official offered a potential scenario under which the Democrats could indict Trump on some national security charge and create the image of Russian interference in the November elections or a "white supremacy" plot to steal the election. "Once the presstitutes have this message in play, Washington will announce a Federal takeover of the election monitoring and in this way the Democrats will steal the November election," he suggests."The repressive measures are ongoing to the point that critics are silenced both in social media and in print and TV media, which lend their voices to the repression," he says, adding that if the Dems manage to control the outcome of the 2022 midterms, "there will be a one-party state by 2024."Meanwhile, international observers, including the Chinese daily Global Times and British conservative media outlet The Spectator, said in the wake of the FBI's unprecedented raid on the former president that the US has degraded into a "banana republic" and "Third World dictatorship." "[The FBI's] raid looks a lot like what Trump says it is – an act of political intimidation you might expect from a tinpot dictatorship in the developing world," writes Freddy Gray, deputy editor of The Spectator, describing US politics as a "horror story."Unfortunately, it appears the US has already morphed into a one-party dictatorship "considering the uniformity of opinion against Trump supporters and white Americans in general among the media, security agencies, corporations, universities, celebrities, liberals, and Democrats," says Dr. Roberts. "The Democrats are merely formalizing what already exists," he adds.

