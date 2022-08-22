https://sputniknews.com/20220822/ex-treasury-chief-urges-fed-to-admit-it-cant-have-it-all-amid-low-unemployment-expectations-1099874856.html

Ex-Treasury Chief Urges Fed to Admit It Can’t ‘Have It All’ Amid Low Unemployment Expectations

Ex-Treasury Chief Urges Fed to Admit It Can’t ‘Have It All’ Amid Low Unemployment Expectations

Even though the US Commerce Department has reported two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth, the Biden administration continues to maintain the US... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-22T20:15+0000

2022-08-22T20:15+0000

2022-08-22T20:14+0000

americas

us

larry summers

us federal reserve

unemployment

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107920/81/1079208189_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1bbf5b0fb3f12522118cd53db2a43934.jpg

Wall Street stocks tumbled on Monday amid fears the Federal Reserve, the US’ central bank, could raise interest rates again next month. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is slated to speak on Friday at the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium and lay out an economic strategy for tackling the record-high inflation without driving up unemployment, which is presently at a historic low.Summers, who was deputy and then full Treasury Secretary under then-President Bill Clinton and is a former chief economist for the World Bank, has long been a critic of Powell and his handling of inflation during the COVID-19 pandemic.The Fed has tried to quell fears that by raising interest rates, the central bank could trigger a recession and a rise in unemployment, but Powell has used phrases such as a “soft or ‘soft-ish’ landing” for the desired result. Meanwhile, corporations like Bank of America are welcoming the reports of increasing joblessness, seeing it as a solution to their falling profits.Summers has previously said the Fed’s projection that unemployment will rise from its present 3.5% to just 4.1% by 2024 is not realistic, and that the US needs 5% unemployment for five years, or “two years of 7.5% unemployment or five years of 6% unemployment or one year of 10% unemployment” to halt the record inflation.However, his projections don’t take into account that corporate profits accounted for 54% of inflation over the last two years, according to an April study by the Economic Policy Institute. The Inflation Reduction Act that US President Joe Biden signed into law last week acknowledges this fact by increasing the corporate minimum tax on firms that earn more than $1 billion per year, but only modestly so.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, larry summers, us federal reserve, unemployment, inflation