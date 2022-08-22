https://sputniknews.com/20220822/eus-borrell-says-us-lives-off-chinas-loans-both-countries-depend-on-each-other-1099853593.html

EU's Borrell Says US Lives Off China's Loans, Both Countries Depend on Each Other

EU's Borrell Says US Lives Off China's Loans, Both Countries Depend on Each Other

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is dependent on China, the world's leading creditor nation holding $1 trillion in public debt, and neither seeks each... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-22T11:06+0000

2022-08-22T11:06+0000

2022-08-22T11:06+0000

world

eu

china

us

josep borrell

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103455/80/1034558049_0:376:4000:2626_1920x0_80_0_0_da74567d0d8f1cee3a78d18d04975227.jpg

"China is the greatest international loaner and China has accumulated $1 trillion of public debt, the Americans have lived on credit thanks to China," Borrell said in his opening speech at the debate about the future of Europe in the Spanish city of Santander.Even though China is facing a domestic crisis, its position as the world's largest holder of foreign debt means that no country, even the US, seeks its demise, the official noted.The EU official also extolled China's "exceptional" transition from what he called extreme poverty to becoming the leader in technological production in just 50 years.

eu

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu, china, us, josep borrell