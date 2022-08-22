International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220822/doctors-remove-steel-glass-inserted-into-mans-rectum-by-his-drunk-friends-1099855096.html
Doctors Remove Steel Glass Inserted Into Man's Rectum by His Drunk Friends
Doctors Remove Steel Glass Inserted Into Man's Rectum by His Drunk Friends
There are countless incidents from all over the world where someone intoxicated has done something wacky that later turned out to be life-threatening. 22.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-22T14:01+0000
2022-08-22T14:01+0000
india
odisha
surgery
surgery
surgery
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083447042_0:131:3073:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_3d2c1e8303be0bca7fa2ab6c2826a4d6.jpg
Surgeons in the Indian state of Odisha have removed a steel glass from the intestine of a man that was inserted by his friends while they were in an inebriated condition. The patient, Krishna Rout, 45, who lives and works in Gujarat state's Surat district, was having a party with his friends about 10 days ago when it happened to him."Rout started having pain in his lower intestine from the next day. However, he did not disclose it to anyone and returned to his hometown in Odisha," officials at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where he was treated, said.His X-Ray report showed an object inside his intestine, which the surgeon at first tried to retrieve through the rectum. However, they didn't succeed. After this, Rout underwent surgery on Sunday.The hospital authorities on Monday said the patient is recovering and his condition is stable.
odisha
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083447042_146:0:2877:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8adbba0a57a4deb919521dcf09c50a90.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
odisha, surgery, surgery, surgery
odisha, surgery, surgery, surgery

Doctors Remove Steel Glass Inserted Into Man's Rectum by His Drunk Friends

14:01 GMT 22.08.2022
CC0 / / Surgical instruments in the operating room
Surgical instruments in the operating room - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
There are countless incidents from all over the world where someone intoxicated has done something wacky that later turned out to be life-threatening.
Surgeons in the Indian state of Odisha have removed a steel glass from the intestine of a man that was inserted by his friends while they were in an inebriated condition.
The patient, Krishna Rout, 45, who lives and works in Gujarat state's Surat district, was having a party with his friends about 10 days ago when it happened to him.
"Rout started having pain in his lower intestine from the next day. However, he did not disclose it to anyone and returned to his hometown in Odisha," officials at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where he was treated, said.
His X-Ray report showed an object inside his intestine, which the surgeon at first tried to retrieve through the rectum. However, they didn't succeed. After this, Rout underwent surgery on Sunday.
The hospital authorities on Monday said the patient is recovering and his condition is stable.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала