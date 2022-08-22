https://sputniknews.com/20220822/doctors-remove-steel-glass-inserted-into-mans-rectum-by-his-drunk-friends-1099855096.html
Doctors Remove Steel Glass Inserted Into Man's Rectum by His Drunk Friends
Surgeons in the Indian state of Odisha have removed a steel glass from the intestine of a man that was inserted by his friends while they were in an inebriated condition. The patient, Krishna Rout, 45, who lives and works in Gujarat state's Surat district, was having a party with his friends about 10 days ago when it happened to him."Rout started having pain in his lower intestine from the next day. However, he did not disclose it to anyone and returned to his hometown in Odisha," officials at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where he was treated, said.His X-Ray report showed an object inside his intestine, which the surgeon at first tried to retrieve through the rectum. However, they didn't succeed. After this, Rout underwent surgery on Sunday.The hospital authorities on Monday said the patient is recovering and his condition is stable.
