China Makes Demarche to US Over Indiana Governor's Visit to Taiwan

China Makes Demarche to US Over Indiana Governor's Visit to Taiwan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China has made a serious demarche to the United States after a visit of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign...

Holcomb landed in Taipei on Sunday "to kick off an economic development trip" in Taiwan and South Korea.Beijing has called on Washington to "abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, and stop all forms of official interactions with the Taiwan region," it added.Tensions near Taiwan remain high as China is opposed to any direct foreign official contacts with the island that it considers its sovereign territory. Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

