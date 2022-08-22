International
US-China Tensions Over Taiwan
Tensions between China and the US have escalated following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in early August. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and says any country's interaction with Taipei is interference in China's internal affairs.
China Makes Demarche to US Over Indiana Governor's Visit to Taiwan
China Makes Demarche to US Over Indiana Governor's Visit to Taiwan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China has made a serious demarche to the United States after a visit of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International
Holcomb landed in Taipei on Sunday "to kick off an economic development trip" in Taiwan and South Korea.Beijing has called on Washington to "abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, and stop all forms of official interactions with the Taiwan region," it added.Tensions near Taiwan remain high as China is opposed to any direct foreign official contacts with the island that it considers its sovereign territory. Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
China Makes Demarche to US Over Indiana Governor's Visit to Taiwan

15:30 GMT 22.08.2022 (Updated: 15:42 GMT 22.08.2022)
This handout picture taken and released by Taiwan's Presidential Office on August 22, 2022 shows Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (L) speaking with Eric Holcomb (R), the Republican governor of the US state of Indiana, during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei.
This handout picture taken and released by Taiwan's Presidential Office on August 22, 2022 shows Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (L) speaking with Eric Holcomb (R), the Republican governor of the US state of Indiana, during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei.
© AFP 2022 / HANDOUT
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China has made a serious demarche to the United States after a visit of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
Holcomb landed in Taipei on Sunday "to kick off an economic development trip" in Taiwan and South Korea.
"The Taiwan question has always been the most important and the most sensitive issue at the heart of China-US relations. The Chinese side firmly opposes official US exchanges with the Taiwan region in any form and under any name. We have made serious demarches to the US side on Indiana Governor Holcomb's visit to Taiwan," the ministry said in a statement.
People walk past a billboard welcoming U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2022
US-China Tensions Over Taiwan
Indiana Governor Arrives in Taiwan Amid High Tensions Flared Up by Pelosi Visit
Yesterday, 12:14 GMT
Beijing has called on Washington to "abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, and stop all forms of official interactions with the Taiwan region," it added.
Tensions near Taiwan remain high as China is opposed to any direct foreign official contacts with the island that it considers its sovereign territory. Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
