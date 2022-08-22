https://sputniknews.com/20220822/china-concerned-by-murder-of-russian-political-scientist-dugina-envoy-to-un-says-1099867876.html
"I have noted the media coverage, I'm really worried, much concerned about they happen to have such tragic events. But I will definitely continue to hope that through investigation we know what happened, definitely such attacks are in nobody's interest at this critical moment," Zhang told a UNSC meeting.The car Dugina, 29, was driving caught fire on Mozhayskoye Highway in the Odintsovsky District on Saturday night. The Russian Investigative Committee established that an explosive device was planted under the bottom of the car.On Monday, Russia's Federal Security Service said that Ukraine's special services were behind the deadly car accident. According to the FSB, Ukrainian citizen Natalya Vovk perpetrated the killing and then fled from Russia to Estonia.
