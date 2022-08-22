https://sputniknews.com/20220822/big-claim-delhi-deputy-state-chief-says-bjp-would-close-all-cases-against-him-if-he-joines-party-1099845651.html
Big Claim: Delhi Deputy State Chief Says BJP Would Close All Cases Against Him If He Joines Party
Big Claim: Delhi Deputy State Chief Says BJP Would Close All Cases Against Him If He Joines Party
A verbal squabble started between Delhi’s governing AAP and opposition party BJP last week after India’s top anti-corruption watchdog the CBI raided the... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-22T10:49+0000
2022-08-22T10:49+0000
2022-08-22T10:49+0000
india
delhi
new delhi
arvind kejriwal
aam aadmi party
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
politics
politics
politics
politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/16/1099852802_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5184e143c2467ca208252a5e930e2e4e.jpg
Delhi deputy state chief Manish Sisodia on Monday made a big claim, saying he had received a message from the federally-governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that all cases against him would be closed if he quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and crossed over to the BJP's fold.In a tweet in Hindi, Sisodia said: “I have received a message from BJP that all cases against me will be closed if I quit AAP and join BJP. My reply to BJP - I am a Rajput, a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will cut off my head but will not bow down in front of the corrupt-conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do.”Maharana Pratap was a king of Mewar from the Sisodia dynasty. He became a folk hero for his military resistance against the expansionism of the Mughal Empire under Emperor Akbar through guerrilla warfare, which proved inspirational for later rebels against the Mughals, including Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire in western India.Sisodia made the claim two days after a raid was conducted at his residence by top federal probe agency the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a new Delhi liquor policy, which has now been rolled back.Reacting to the claims of the Delhi deputy chief, BJP parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari said it is shameful that Sisodia is comparing himself to Maharana Pratap.While talking to the media, Tiwari said: "It is shameful that he is comparing himself to Maharana Pratap. Did Maharana Pratap make people drink alcohol? You are selling alcohol in every nook and corner. You are ignoring the cries of Delhi's women. Maharana Pratap had once taken up arms for women."Slamming Sisodia, the BJP parliamentarian said that such corrupt people can only find a place in the AAP. The CBI on Friday carried out searches at 31 places, including Sisodia's residence and the premises of some bureaucrats -- former Excise Commissioner A. Gopikrishna and two other Excise Department officials and businessmen.Backing his deputy, Delhi state chief and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP-led federal government.He said the BJP-led government is busy misusing probe agencies and plotting ways to bring down elected governments even as people suffer from skyrocketing inflation and a diving rupee.The AAP alleges that cases against Sisodia and other leaders are cooked up because the BJP fears the popularity of the party and its chief Arvind Kejriwal.
delhi
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/16/1099852802_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3944a6f2a093c93c35cb3f47f9dce035.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
delhi, new delhi, arvind kejriwal, aam aadmi party, bharatiya janata party (bjp), politics, politics, politics, politics, politics, domestic politics, liquor
delhi, new delhi, arvind kejriwal, aam aadmi party, bharatiya janata party (bjp), politics, politics, politics, politics, politics, domestic politics, liquor
Big Claim: Delhi Deputy State Chief Says BJP Would Close All Cases Against Him If He Joines Party
A verbal squabble started between Delhi’s governing AAP and opposition party BJP last week after India’s top anti-corruption watchdog the CBI raided the residence of deputy state chief Manish Sisodia in connection with a case related to liquor policy.
Delhi deputy state chief Manish Sisodia
on Monday made a big claim, saying he had received a message from the federally-governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that all cases against him would be closed if he quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and crossed over to the BJP's fold.
In a tweet in Hindi, Sisodia said: “I have received a message from BJP that all cases against me will be closed if I quit AAP and join BJP. My reply to BJP - I am a Rajput, a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will cut off my head but will not bow down in front of the corrupt-conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do.”
Maharana Pratap was a king of Mewar from the Sisodia dynasty. He became a folk hero for his military resistance against the expansionism of the Mughal Empire under Emperor Akbar through guerrilla warfare, which proved inspirational for later rebels against the Mughals, including Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire in western India.
Sisodia made the claim two days after a raid was conducted at his residence by top federal probe agency the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a new Delhi liquor policy, which has now been rolled back.
Reacting to the claims of the Delhi deputy chief, BJP parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari
said it is shameful that Sisodia is comparing himself to Maharana Pratap.
While talking to the media, Tiwari said: "It is shameful that he is comparing himself to Maharana Pratap. Did Maharana Pratap make people drink alcohol? You are selling alcohol in every nook and corner. You are ignoring the cries of Delhi's women. Maharana Pratap had once taken up arms for women."
Slamming Sisodia, the BJP parliamentarian said that such corrupt people can only find a place in the AAP.
“He will get punishment for his wrongdoing. BJP works to ensure [to] punish wrongdoers like Manish Sisodia. No place for the corrupt in BJP," he added.
The CBI on Friday carried out searches at 31 places, including Sisodia's residence and the premises of some bureaucrats -- former Excise Commissioner A. Gopikrishna and two other Excise Department officials and businessmen.
Backing his deputy, Delhi state chief and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal
slammed the BJP-led federal government.
He said the BJP-led government is busy misusing probe agencies and plotting ways to bring down elected governments even as people suffer from skyrocketing inflation and a diving rupee.
The AAP alleges that cases against Sisodia and other leaders are cooked up because the BJP fears the popularity of the party and its chief Arvind Kejriwal.