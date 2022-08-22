https://sputniknews.com/20220822/10-years-of-russian-membership-in-wto-1099859204.html
10 Years of Russian Membership in WTO
10 Years of Russian Membership in WTO
August 22 marks 10 years since Russia became a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO). What benefits has membership brought Russia and what challenges... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-22T13:15+0000
2022-08-22T13:15+0000
2022-08-22T13:38+0000
infographics
wto
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/16/1099860050_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_466a698c6d11a0292a3b444d807f6d54.png
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/16/1099860050_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_91df54891427805beee17d02516ed43f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
infographics, wto, russia, инфографика
infographics, wto, russia, инфографика
10 Years of Russian Membership in WTO
13:15 GMT 22.08.2022 (Updated: 13:38 GMT 22.08.2022)
August 22 marks 10 years since Russia became a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO). What benefits has membership brought Russia and what challenges has it faced? Find out in Sputnik's infographics.