Video: Two Dead, Several Hospitalized After Woman Drives Into Wedding Crowd in Canada's Vancouver

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two people were killed and at least ten others were injured when a car drove into a wedding party crowd in Vancouver, Canadian media report. 21.08.2022, Sputnik International

The tragic incident occurred at around 06:10 p.m. local time on Saturday (01:10 GMT on Sunday), CTV said on Sunday citing the British Columbia Emergency Health Services.CBC quoted West Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Nicole Braithwaite as saying that a woman in her late 60s, driving a vehicle on a shared driveway, "accelerated forward and crashed into multiple individuals who were attending a wedding."The West Vancouver Police Department told CTV that the woman was attempting to pull out of the driveway when she accelerated into the crowd.According to police, two people were killed as a result of the collision and 10 others were transported to the hospital. Two of the hospitalized individuals were said to be in critical condition.Citing police, CTV reported that the woman who drove the vehicle was one of the people taken to the hospital, but that she was not in police custody as of Sunday.An investigation is underway.

