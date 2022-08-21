Video: Two Dead, Several Hospitalized After Woman Drives Into Wedding Crowd in Canada's Vancouver
© AP Photo / Rich PedroncelliA police tape blocks a road near the scene where a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy was shot and a suspect was shot and killed in the Sacramento suburb of Carmichael, Calif., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
© AP Photo / Rich Pedroncelli
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two people were killed and at least ten others were injured when a car drove into a wedding party crowd in Vancouver, Canadian media report.
The tragic incident occurred at around 06:10 p.m. local time on Saturday (01:10 GMT on Sunday), CTV said on Sunday citing the British Columbia Emergency Health Services.
CBC quoted West Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Nicole Braithwaite as saying that a woman in her late 60s, driving a vehicle on a shared driveway, "accelerated forward and crashed into multiple individuals who were attending a wedding."
An aerial view of where Saturday's tragedy in West Vancouver occurred. @WestVanPolice say a vehicle, driven by a neighbour, crashed onto this property as it was hosting a wedding. Two people are dead, and ten others are hospitalized. We'll have details on @GlobalBC at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/ujNNibLcnz— Sarah MacDonald (@smacdonald__) August 21, 2022
The West Vancouver Police Department told CTV that the woman was attempting to pull out of the driveway when she accelerated into the crowd.
According to police, two people were killed as a result of the collision and 10 others were transported to the hospital. Two of the hospitalized individuals were said to be in critical condition.
Citing police, CTV reported that the woman who drove the vehicle was one of the people taken to the hospital, but that she was not in police custody as of Sunday.
An investigation is underway.