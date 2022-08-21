https://sputniknews.com/20220821/video-massive-brawl-erupts-among-nfl-fans-during-jaguars-steelers-preseason-game-1099808930.html
On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers played the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida as they began the second week of the NFL Preseason with their first and only... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers played the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida as they began the second week of the NFL Preseason with their first and only away game of the preseason series.
In the course of a rather sweaty and strained game, the Pittsburgh Steelers managed to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 16–15. However, the sport pundits
note that rarely does the ultimate result of an NFL preseason game matter, as it all comes down to how well individuals and positional units execute. And the win was forced.
Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars' second-year quarterback, directed four drives that crossed midfield as the team quickly took control. In the end, they had two successful field goals, one missed, and a turnover on downs.
Saturday's match was not a particularly run game on the offensive side of the football. On 10 carries, the Steelers' running backs gained a total of eight yards in the game. The team's No. 2 rushing back, Benny Snell Jr., gained zero yards on his three attempts. All game long, the Steelers offensive line was beaten by the Jaguars defensive front.
But it was not the game itself, which many described as disappointing, the greatest resonance among football fans was caused by the brawl that broke out in the stands - all caught on video.
Footage filmed in the stands captured a large group of agitated fans arguing loudly about an unknown disagreement. Apparently, the conflict took place between two men, one of whom has a beard, and the second is dressed in a pink T-shirt and a cap worn backwards.
The mess sets off once a bearded man is seen punching another guy in a pink T-shirt in the face. Within moments, everyone standing nearby is involved in a brawl.
In the video it is almost impossible to make out what the participants in the fight are saying, except for cries of profanities towards each other.
It is unknown what caused the fracas and what the size of damage to the stadium and whether anyone was badly hurt. Towards the end of the two-minute video, police officers allegedly arrived to break up the fight.
"The saddest thing about fights at public events is how no one actually knows how to throw hands, and they just flail their arms wildly in the air," one of the Twitter users said of the stadium clash. "This tweet brought to you by a fight at the Steelers jaguars preseason game."
As the club enters the halfway mark of the preseason, the Steelers are set to host the Detroit Lions next Sunday. The Jaguars will play the Atlanta Falcons next Saturday.