https://sputniknews.com/20220821/video-massive-brawl-erupts-among-nfl-fans-during-jaguars-steelers-preseason-game-1099808930.html

Video: Massive Brawl Erupts Among NFL Fans During Jaguars-Steelers Preseason Game

Video: Massive Brawl Erupts Among NFL Fans During Jaguars-Steelers Preseason Game

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers played the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida as they began the second week of the NFL Preseason with their first and only... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-21T03:59+0000

2022-08-21T03:59+0000

2022-08-21T03:58+0000

viral

sport

nfl

fight

jaguar

pittsburgh steelers

brawl

twitter

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099809519_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c6b4e76ec0be83b1b066d0cec79786b5.jpg

In the course of a rather sweaty and strained game, the Pittsburgh Steelers managed to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 16–15. However, the sport pundits note that rarely does the ultimate result of an NFL preseason game matter, as it all comes down to how well individuals and positional units execute. And the win was forced.Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars' second-year quarterback, directed four drives that crossed midfield as the team quickly took control. In the end, they had two successful field goals, one missed, and a turnover on downs. Saturday's match was not a particularly run game on the offensive side of the football. On 10 carries, the Steelers' running backs gained a total of eight yards in the game. The team's No. 2 rushing back, Benny Snell Jr., gained zero yards on his three attempts. All game long, the Steelers offensive line was beaten by the Jaguars defensive front.But it was not the game itself, which many described as disappointing, the greatest resonance among football fans was caused by the brawl that broke out in the stands - all caught on video.Footage filmed in the stands captured a large group of agitated fans arguing loudly about an unknown disagreement. Apparently, the conflict took place between two men, one of whom has a beard, and the second is dressed in a pink T-shirt and a cap worn backwards. The mess sets off once a bearded man is seen punching another guy in a pink T-shirt in the face. Within moments, everyone standing nearby is involved in a brawl. In the video it is almost impossible to make out what the participants in the fight are saying, except for cries of profanities towards each other.It is unknown what caused the fracas and what the size of damage to the stadium and whether anyone was badly hurt. Towards the end of the two-minute video, police officers allegedly arrived to break up the fight.As the club enters the halfway mark of the preseason, the Steelers are set to host the Detroit Lions next Sunday. The Jaguars will play the Atlanta Falcons next Saturday.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

sport, nfl, fight, jaguar, pittsburgh steelers, brawl, twitter, video