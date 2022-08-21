International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20220821/video-massive-brawl-erupts-among-nfl-fans-during-jaguars-steelers-preseason-game-1099808930.html
Video: Massive Brawl Erupts Among NFL Fans During Jaguars-Steelers Preseason Game
Video: Massive Brawl Erupts Among NFL Fans During Jaguars-Steelers Preseason Game
On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers played the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida as they began the second week of the NFL Preseason with their first and only... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-21T03:59+0000
2022-08-21T03:58+0000
viral
sport
nfl
fight
jaguar
pittsburgh steelers
brawl
twitter
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099809519_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c6b4e76ec0be83b1b066d0cec79786b5.jpg
In the course of a rather sweaty and strained game, the Pittsburgh Steelers managed to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 16–15. However, the sport pundits note that rarely does the ultimate result of an NFL preseason game matter, as it all comes down to how well individuals and positional units execute. And the win was forced.Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars' second-year quarterback, directed four drives that crossed midfield as the team quickly took control. In the end, they had two successful field goals, one missed, and a turnover on downs. Saturday's match was not a particularly run game on the offensive side of the football. On 10 carries, the Steelers' running backs gained a total of eight yards in the game. The team's No. 2 rushing back, Benny Snell Jr., gained zero yards on his three attempts. All game long, the Steelers offensive line was beaten by the Jaguars defensive front.But it was not the game itself, which many described as disappointing, the greatest resonance among football fans was caused by the brawl that broke out in the stands - all caught on video.Footage filmed in the stands captured a large group of agitated fans arguing loudly about an unknown disagreement. Apparently, the conflict took place between two men, one of whom has a beard, and the second is dressed in a pink T-shirt and a cap worn backwards. The mess sets off once a bearded man is seen punching another guy in a pink T-shirt in the face. Within moments, everyone standing nearby is involved in a brawl. In the video it is almost impossible to make out what the participants in the fight are saying, except for cries of profanities towards each other.It is unknown what caused the fracas and what the size of damage to the stadium and whether anyone was badly hurt. Towards the end of the two-minute video, police officers allegedly arrived to break up the fight.As the club enters the halfway mark of the preseason, the Steelers are set to host the Detroit Lions next Sunday. The Jaguars will play the Atlanta Falcons next Saturday.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099809519_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_657f8af14680c92a5294f77a7bb321e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, nfl, fight, jaguar, pittsburgh steelers, brawl, twitter, video
sport, nfl, fight, jaguar, pittsburgh steelers, brawl, twitter, video

Video: Massive Brawl Erupts Among NFL Fans During Jaguars-Steelers Preseason Game

03:59 GMT 21.08.2022
© AP Photo / Phelan M. EbenhackThe Pittsburgh Steelers, left. go against the against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, left. go against the against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2022
© AP Photo / Phelan M. Ebenhack
Subscribe
International
India
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers played the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida as they began the second week of the NFL Preseason with their first and only away game of the preseason series.
In the course of a rather sweaty and strained game, the Pittsburgh Steelers managed to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 16–15. However, the sport pundits note that rarely does the ultimate result of an NFL preseason game matter, as it all comes down to how well individuals and positional units execute. And the win was forced.
Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars' second-year quarterback, directed four drives that crossed midfield as the team quickly took control. In the end, they had two successful field goals, one missed, and a turnover on downs.
Saturday's match was not a particularly run game on the offensive side of the football. On 10 carries, the Steelers' running backs gained a total of eight yards in the game. The team's No. 2 rushing back, Benny Snell Jr., gained zero yards on his three attempts. All game long, the Steelers offensive line was beaten by the Jaguars defensive front.
But it was not the game itself, which many described as disappointing, the greatest resonance among football fans was caused by the brawl that broke out in the stands - all caught on video.
Footage filmed in the stands captured a large group of agitated fans arguing loudly about an unknown disagreement. Apparently, the conflict took place between two men, one of whom has a beard, and the second is dressed in a pink T-shirt and a cap worn backwards.
The mess sets off once a bearded man is seen punching another guy in a pink T-shirt in the face. Within moments, everyone standing nearby is involved in a brawl.
In the video it is almost impossible to make out what the participants in the fight are saying, except for cries of profanities towards each other.
It is unknown what caused the fracas and what the size of damage to the stadium and whether anyone was badly hurt. Towards the end of the two-minute video, police officers allegedly arrived to break up the fight.

"The saddest thing about fights at public events is how no one actually knows how to throw hands, and they just flail their arms wildly in the air," one of the Twitter users said of the stadium clash. "This tweet brought to you by a fight at the Steelers jaguars preseason game."

As the club enters the halfway mark of the preseason, the Steelers are set to host the Detroit Lions next Sunday. The Jaguars will play the Atlanta Falcons next Saturday.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала