Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk Retains Heavyweight Boxing Titles

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has defeated his British opponent Anthony Joshua, retaining the WBA (World Boxing Association), WBO (World... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International

Usyk won the rematch with a 12-round split decision on Saturday night, at the Jeddah Superdome arena in Saudi Arabia.In September of last year, Usyk won a boxing fight against Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, by unanimous decision.The 35-year-old Ukrainian has 20 wins (13 by knockout) in the professional ring. Joshua, 32, has won 24 fights (22 by knockout) and suffered three losses.

