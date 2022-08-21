International
Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk Retains Heavyweight Boxing Titles
Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk Retains Heavyweight Boxing Titles
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has defeated his British opponent Anthony Joshua, retaining the WBA (World Boxing Association), WBO (World... 21.08.2022
Usyk won the rematch with a 12-round split decision on Saturday night, at the Jeddah Superdome arena in Saudi Arabia.In September of last year, Usyk won a boxing fight against Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, by unanimous decision.The 35-year-old Ukrainian has 20 wins (13 by knockout) in the professional ring. Joshua, 32, has won 24 fights (22 by knockout) and suffered three losses.
03:31 GMT 21.08.2022
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarBritain's Anthony Joshua, right, takes a blow from Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk during their world heavyweight title fight at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
Britain's Anthony Joshua, right, takes a blow from Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk during their world heavyweight title fight at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2022
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has defeated his British opponent Anthony Joshua, retaining the WBA (World Boxing Association), WBO (World Boxing Organization) and IBF (International Boxing Federation) heavyweight titles.
Usyk won the rematch with a 12-round split decision on Saturday night, at the Jeddah Superdome arena in Saudi Arabia.
In September of last year, Usyk won a boxing fight against Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, by unanimous decision.
The 35-year-old Ukrainian has 20 wins (13 by knockout) in the professional ring. Joshua, 32, has won 24 fights (22 by knockout) and suffered three losses.
