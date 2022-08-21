https://sputniknews.com/20220821/uae-to-send-ambassador-to-tehran-after-65-year-hiatus-1099832020.html

UAE to Send Ambassador to Tehran After 6.5-Year Hiatus

UAE to Send Ambassador to Tehran After 6.5-Year Hiatus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to deploy its ambassador Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi to Tehran to restore the diplomatic ties with Iran... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International

"In line with UAE efforts to strengthen relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and as part of a previous decision to increase diplomatic representation to the rank of ambassador, ... the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) reported that His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Tehran, will resume his duties in the coming days," the statement read.Al Zaabi will resume his office in Tehran "to contribute to further advancing bilateral relations in cooperation with officials in the Islamic Republic of Iran to achieve the common interests of the two countries and the wider region," it said.The UAE downgraded the diplomatic relations with Iran in 2016 amid Tehran's rupture of diplomatic ties with Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Sudan after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in the country following Riyadh's decision to execute Shia cleric Ayatollah Nimr al-Nimr, who questioned the Gulf monarchy's authority.

