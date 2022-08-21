https://sputniknews.com/20220821/two-women-bare-their-breasts-during-photo-op-with-german-chancellor-olaf-scholz-1099828895.html

Two Women Bare Their Breasts During Photo Op With German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

The women were apprehended by security shortly after baring their breasts, but the chancellor himself appeared unfazed by the incident. 21.08.2022, Sputnik International

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz was likely in for quite a surprise on Sunday when two women who wanted to take a picture with him at the chancellery gardens suddenly undressed themselves.The incident occurred during the so-called Federal Government Open Day, an annual event where major political institutions in Berlin's government quarter open their doors to the public over one weekend, giving people a chance to meet top German government officials.The women approached Scholz under the pretext of wanting to take a picture with him, but as soon as they took positions on either side of them, the ladies cast off their tops and scattered what looked like replica banknotes on the ground.While it wasn’t immediately clear what exactly the women were trying to accomplish, one image from the scene shows one of the ladies has “Gas Embargo Now” scribbled on her naked chest.The chancellor’s security detail promptly apprehended the women and led them away, while some security agents collected the painted bills on the ground.The chancellor himself seemed unperturbed by the incident and resumed his activities.

