Shehbaz Sharif Seeks 'Permanent Peace' With India, Wants to Resolve Kashmir Issue Through Talks

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have fought three wars - in 1965, 1971, and the Kargil conflict in 1999 - over the disputed region of Kashmir. Both nations... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International

Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared that his country wants everlasting peace with its south Asian neighbor India, and a military confrontation is not the way the two nations should resolve the decades-long Kashmir issue.According to the English-language, Pakistani, daily newspaper, The News International, Sharif said in an interview with students at Harvard University that permanent peace between the rivals depended heavily on solving the Kashmir problem using UN resolutions.Ties between India and Pakistan have remained strained over Kashmir and have worsened in the past three years after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) special status in 2019.In a landmark decision on 5 August 2019, Modi's government scrapped Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution. Article 370 afforded a semi-autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.After India's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its autonomy, tensions between the two neighbors escalated, with Pakistan downgrading diplomatic relations and expelling the Indian ambassador.In a tit-for-tat move, India expelled the Pakistani envoy before suspending trade between the two countries.India further reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" be a part of its country and Pakistan has no place to speaking about India's internal matters.India continues to emphasize that it wishes to see a resumption of normality in its relations with Pakistan but only in an environment that would be free of terror, a reference to cross-border militancy which has often ravaged Indian-administered Kashmir.

