Scientists Discover Matter Jet From Black Hole 50 Times Bigger Than Its Galaxy

2022-08-21T03:17+0000

2022-08-21T03:17+0000

2022-08-21T03:16+0000

science & tech

astronomy

astronomers

scientific research

space

black hole

supermassive black hole

galaxy

One of the largest black hole jets in the sky has been uncovered by astronomers at Western Sydney University, new research published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society has revealed.According to the paper, in terms of distance from Earth, the galaxy NGC2663 is close by at just 93 million light-years.With nearly ten times as many stars as our own Milky Way, it has the recognizable oval shape of a "typical" elliptical galaxy when viewed through a standard telescope. Led by astronomer Velibor Velovic of Western Sydney University, the research team used CSIRO's Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), a system of 36 connected radio dishes acting as a single super-telescope in Western Australia, to make their findings.A core black hole's jet of material is visible in the radio waves as it leaves the galaxy. If our eyes could see it in the night sky, it would be larger than Earth's moon. This powerful torrent of material is approximately 50 times larger than the galaxy, stretched over almost 1 million light-years, according to the research.The process studied by the scientists is rather similar to an effect seen in jet engines. The surrounding pressure pushes the exhaust plume from the sides as it rockets through the vacuum. As a result, the jet pulsates while expanding and contracting. Regular bright spots in the jet, called "shock diamonds" due to their shape, were observed by the team. The flow glows brighter as it constricts.Shock diamonds have been observed in smaller, galaxy-sized jets as well as in jet engines. Jets have been observed slamming into dense gas clouds, illuminating them as they pass through. However, a more subtle effect that makes it more difficult to see is the restriction of jets from the sides. The paper underscored that astronomers have not observed this effect on such massive scales before NGC2663. This reportedly demonstrates that NGC2663 is surrounded by enough matter to push against the sides of the jet. The substance is then heated and pressurized by the jet.A feedback loop is created when intergalactic matter enters a galaxy, which then creates a black hole that releases a jet. In turn, the jet decreases the inflow of intergalactic matter into galaxies. As the universe expands, these jets have an impact on how gas condenses into galaxies. The Evolutionary Map of the Universe survey, which is also credited with discovering a new category of enigmatic astronomical object known as a "Odd Radio Circle," is still scanning the space.

space

