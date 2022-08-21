https://sputniknews.com/20220821/school-uniform-banks-open-doors-as-parents-struggle-to-clothe-children-amid-cost-of-living-crisis-1099815225.html

UK Opens School 'Uniform Banks' as Parents Struggle to Clothe Children Amid Cost of Living Crisis

Increasingly more parents are finding it difficult to buy school uniforms for their children ahead of the new academic year, reported Sky News.Hand-me-downs and ‘uniform banks’ are offering a solution as the cost of living crisis leaves parents struggling financially.Buying a school outfit comprising a jumper, trousers, a polo shirt and Physical Education (PE) kit, along with shoes, socks and a bag could cost around £300, according to one cited parent.In some areas, like Kent, charities step in to help parents. Gillingham Street Angels, formerly just a soup kitchen, is now also a uniform bank. Sourced from schools, parents and local supermarkets, more than 2,000 items a month are handed out to families, according to the outlet.Independent financial planning experts are also advising parents to engage in more open conversations with their children about financial issues, to “help bring children into the story of looking after things.''Parents are eagerly joining online community groups to find second-hand uniforms, according to experts at NetVoucherCodes online platform.People are now no longer wary of hand-me-downs or uniform swapping to help save some extra cash.Weighing in on the situation, a Department for Education spokesperson pointed out that new guidance for schools in England means they are required to keep down the cost of uniform. This is achieved by limiting branded items and guaranteeing availability of second-hand options.As parents make a bee-line for school ‘uniform banks,’ another type of charity - food banks - are facing decreased donations from retailers, who, in turn, face supply chain issues. According to anti-poverty campaign group Independent Food Aid Network, donations have decreased in more than half of its network.As the average household energy bill is forecast to soar to more than £4,000 a year from January, Kantar's Grocery Market Share data this week showed grocery inflation had hit a record high of 11.6%.After a series of food bank operators have been forced to turn families away, many charities have warned that unless something major is done, thousands of families will go hungry this winter.The Trussell Trust, which runs more than 1,300 food banks, has called on the UK government to “urgently” boost welfare payments.Previously, the National Health Service (NHS) Confederation warned that the UK could face a humanitarian crisis as people have to choose between meals and heating homes amid rising prices.A YouGov poll commissioned by Times Radio out this week found that 16% of respondents were regularly skipping meals to save money.The annual inflation rose to a new 40-year high of 10,1% in July from 9.4% in June, revealed the UK Office for National Statistics. The UK economy is forecast to enter recession from the fourth quarter of the year, according to the Bank of England.

