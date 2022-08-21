https://sputniknews.com/20220821/russias-ryazan-region-starts-evacuation-amid-wildfires-1099824493.html

Russia's Ryazan Region Starts Evacuation Amid Wildfires

Russia's Ryazan Region Starts Evacuation Amid Wildfires

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Ryazan Region, neighboring Moscow to the southeast, starts evacuation of two settlements due to approaching wildfires, the region's... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Due to the deteriorating weather conditions the temporary resettlement of residents of two villages has been announced. This is necessary for the safety of residents and the regrouping of firefighter forces to strengthen the protection of the settlements from a possible fire hazard. Partial evacuation of the village of Deulino in the Ryazan district. Complete evacuation of the village of Olgino in Klepikovsky district (25 people)," Malkov said on Telegram.He added that residents can evacuate in their own cars or use the buses provided by the authorities. Temporary accommodation facilities have been prepared.Emergency personnel and equipment remain on the site and will be soon reinforced.

