Russia's Ryazan Region Starts Evacuation Amid Wildfires
Russia's Ryazan Region Starts Evacuation Amid Wildfires
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Ryazan Region, neighboring Moscow to the southeast, starts evacuation of two settlements due to approaching wildfires, the region's... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International
"Due to the deteriorating weather conditions the temporary resettlement of residents of two villages has been announced. This is necessary for the safety of residents and the regrouping of firefighter forces to strengthen the protection of the settlements from a possible fire hazard. Partial evacuation of the village of Deulino in the Ryazan district. Complete evacuation of the village of Olgino in Klepikovsky district (25 people)," Malkov said on Telegram.He added that residents can evacuate in their own cars or use the buses provided by the authorities. Temporary accommodation facilities have been prepared.Emergency personnel and equipment remain on the site and will be soon reinforced.
Russia's Ryazan Region Starts Evacuation Amid Wildfires

13:27 GMT 21.08.2022
© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov / Go to the photo bankWildfires in Russia's Ryazan region, August 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Ryazan Region, neighboring Moscow to the southeast, starts evacuation of two settlements due to approaching wildfires, the region's acting governor, Pavel Malkov, said on Sunday.
"Due to the deteriorating weather conditions the temporary resettlement of residents of two villages has been announced. This is necessary for the safety of residents and the regrouping of firefighter forces to strengthen the protection of the settlements from a possible fire hazard. Partial evacuation of the village of Deulino in the Ryazan district. Complete evacuation of the village of Olgino in Klepikovsky district (25 people)," Malkov said on Telegram.
He added that residents can evacuate in their own cars or use the buses provided by the authorities. Temporary accommodation facilities have been prepared.
Emergency personnel and equipment remain on the site and will be soon reinforced.
