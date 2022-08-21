International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220821/ronaldos-accuser-seeks-to-appeal-dismissal-of-her-rape-case-against-him-1099825493.html
Ronaldo's Accuser Seeks to Appeal Dismissal of Her Rape Case Against Him
Ronaldo's Accuser Seeks to Appeal Dismissal of Her Rape Case Against Him
While Kathryn Mayorga accused Ronaldo of subjecting her to “sexual assault” over a decade ago, the footballer has denied the allegations, admitting that they... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-21T14:08+0000
2022-08-21T14:08+0000
world
cristiano ronaldo
rape
lawsuit
appeal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0b/1095434160_0:45:3072:1773_1920x0_80_0_0_dbb44377b573bfa07c8395cf2a4cd08d.jpg
Kathryn Mayorga, a former model whose rape lawsuit against famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was dismissed by a court in Las Vegas in June, is now seeking to appeal the dismissal, The Sun reports.According to the newspaper, Mayorga appealed the dismissal at the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and her case is now expected to be heard first by a mediator during a “one-hour phone hearing” on Tuesday.Mayorga filed her civil lawsuit against Ronaldo in 2018, alleging that the footballer raped her and is seeking $79 million in damages for "past pain and suffering."The alleged sexual assault supposedly took place in 2009, with Mayorga claiming Ronaldo paid her some $375,000 in hush money, while her legal team alleged that she settled the matter “under duress.”Ronaldo himself admitted to having sex with Mayorga, but denied any wrongdoing, insisting that their liaison was purely consensual.In June, US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey in Las Vegas dismissed Mayorga’s case and criticized the woman’s attorney Leslie Mark Stovall for basing the lawsuit on leaked and stolen documents that were private communications between Ronaldo and his lawyers.
https://sputniknews.com/20220722/cristiano-ronaldos-man-utd-return-shrouded-in-mystery-as-desperation-to-quit-old-trafford-mounts-1097695566.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0b/1095434160_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_68d7205f86e1dfa111dd2bdedd843621.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cristiano ronaldo, rape, lawsuit, appeal
cristiano ronaldo, rape, lawsuit, appeal

Ronaldo's Accuser Seeks to Appeal Dismissal of Her Rape Case Against Him

14:08 GMT 21.08.2022
© AP Photo / Joao MatosPortugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles after scoring the opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Portugal and Qatar at the Algarve stadium outside Faro, Portugal, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles after scoring the opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Portugal and Qatar at the Algarve stadium outside Faro, Portugal, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2022
© AP Photo / Joao Matos
Subscribe
International
India
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
While Kathryn Mayorga accused Ronaldo of subjecting her to “sexual assault” over a decade ago, the footballer has denied the allegations, admitting that they had sex, but said that it was consensual.
Kathryn Mayorga, a former model whose rape lawsuit against famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was dismissed by a court in Las Vegas in June, is now seeking to appeal the dismissal, The Sun reports.
According to the newspaper, Mayorga appealed the dismissal at the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and her case is now expected to be heard first by a mediator during a “one-hour phone hearing” on Tuesday.
Mayorga filed her civil lawsuit against Ronaldo in 2018, alleging that the footballer raped her and is seeking $79 million in damages for "past pain and suffering."
The alleged sexual assault supposedly took place in 2009, with Mayorga claiming Ronaldo paid her some $375,000 in hush money, while her legal team alleged that she settled the matter “under duress.”
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland, at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, June 5, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2022
Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd Return Shrouded in Mystery As Desperation to Quit Old Trafford Mounts
22 July, 14:01 GMT
Ronaldo himself admitted to having sex with Mayorga, but denied any wrongdoing, insisting that their liaison was purely consensual.
In June, US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey in Las Vegas dismissed Mayorga’s case and criticized the woman’s attorney Leslie Mark Stovall for basing the lawsuit on leaked and stolen documents that were private communications between Ronaldo and his lawyers.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала