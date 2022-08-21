https://sputniknews.com/20220821/putin-says-russia-to-pursue-only-those-policies-that-meet-its-vital-interests-1099834651.html

Putin: Russia to Pursue Only Those Policies That Meet Its Vital Interests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will remain faithful to traditional values ​​and, as a powerful and independent nation, will pursue only those policies that meet its... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Russia is a strong, independent world power. On the international stage, we are committed to pursuing only such policies that meet the vital interests of our Fatherland," Putin said on the occasion of National Flag Day, celebrated on August 22 in Russia.He recalled that the Russian flag, raised on Russia’s first warship over three centuries ago, remained Russia’s symbol in difficult, challenging periods and has firmly entered the lives of Russian citizens as an integral part of the Russian statehood, a symbol of unity and people’s readiness to uphold national interests.The president expressed confidence that the national flag will always remain a sacred symbol for all generations of Russian citizens.He specified that, starting from September 1, the beginning of the school year, all schools in Russia will start each week with a ceremony of raising the flag and singing the national anthem.

