Putin: Russia to Pursue Only Those Policies That Meet Its Vital Interests
Putin: Russia to Pursue Only Those Policies That Meet Its Vital Interests
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will remain faithful to traditional values ​​and, as a powerful and independent nation, will pursue only those policies that meet its... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International
"Russia is a strong, independent world power. On the international stage, we are committed to pursuing only such policies that meet the vital interests of our Fatherland," Putin said on the occasion of National Flag Day, celebrated on August 22 in Russia.He recalled that the Russian flag, raised on Russia’s first warship over three centuries ago, remained Russia’s symbol in difficult, challenging periods and has firmly entered the lives of Russian citizens as an integral part of the Russian statehood, a symbol of unity and people’s readiness to uphold national interests.The president expressed confidence that the national flag will always remain a sacred symbol for all generations of Russian citizens.He specified that, starting from September 1, the beginning of the school year, all schools in Russia will start each week with a ceremony of raising the flag and singing the national anthem.
Putin: Russia to Pursue Only Those Policies That Meet Its Vital Interests

22:50 GMT 21.08.2022 (Updated: 22:55 GMT 21.08.2022)
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov / Go to the photo bankThe national flag of the Russian Federation was solemnly raised on the Day of Russia on Poklonnaya Hill.
The national flag of the Russian Federation was solemnly raised on the Day of Russia on Poklonnaya Hill. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2022
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov
/
Go to the photo bank
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will remain faithful to traditional values ​​and, as a powerful and independent nation, will pursue only those policies that meet its fundamental interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Russia is a strong, independent world power. On the international stage, we are committed to pursuing only such policies that meet the vital interests of our Fatherland," Putin said on the occasion of National Flag Day, celebrated on August 22 in Russia.
He recalled that the Russian flag, raised on Russia’s first warship over three centuries ago, remained Russia’s symbol in difficult, challenging periods and has firmly entered the lives of Russian citizens as an integral part of the Russian statehood, a symbol of unity and people’s readiness to uphold national interests.

"The national flag symbolizes our faith in our traditional values that we will never give up – truth and justice, solidarity and mercy, and respect for Russia’s centuries-long uninterrupted history, the achievements and victories of our ancestors that inspire us to care for and defend our Motherland and never permit any foreign hegemony or diktat. The desire to live according to our own will, to choose our own path and to follow it, has become part of our people’s genetic code," Putin said.

The president expressed confidence that the national flag will always remain a sacred symbol for all generations of Russian citizens.
"The national flag and the unfading Red Banner of Victory instill in the rising generation an appreciation for the values of patriotism, citizenship and responsibility for the future of the Motherland," Putin said.
He specified that, starting from September 1, the beginning of the school year, all schools in Russia will start each week with a ceremony of raising the flag and singing the national anthem.
