Prince Andrew Reportedly Held ‘Intense’ Talks With Queen to ‘Establish a Route Back’ to Royal Life

Prince Andrew stopped performing official activities as a royal following accusations by Virginia Giuffre that he sexually assaulted her while she was underage... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International

Prince Andrew recently engaged in “intense talks” with Queen Elizabeth II about his future, The Sun on Sunday reported.The disgraced Duke of York, 62, spent several days alone with his mother as she started her summer break at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands.Afterwards, they were joined in Scotland by the duke’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and their families; Prince Edward, his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their two children; and Prince Charles and Camilla.Desperate for a ‘Route Back’The second son of Queen Elizabeth II has been keeping a low profile since striking a multi-million out-of-court settlement with his sexual assault accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, in February.Prince Andrew, who never admitted his guilt and has consistently denied all allegations against him, was stripped of his patronages and HRH title amid the fallout from the scandal. He has since been making unsuccessful attempts to win back his place in the royal fold.Earlier in summer, the Duke of York was banned from the Order of the Garter ceremony on June 13 after Charles, Prince of Wales, and Prince William lobbied the Queen, The Sun cited sources as saying.While Prince Andrew is well aware that he “let his mother down badly”, nevertheless, he has not been convicted of a crime, a royal source told the outlet.

