'Nothing Inappropriate Happened': Finnish Pop Singer Denies Affair With Married PM Sanna Marin

'Nothing Inappropriate Happened': Finnish Pop Singer Denies Affair With Married PM Sanna Marin

Finnish Rock & Pop singer Olavi Uusivirta has denied rumors that he is in an “inappropriate” relationship with the country’s married Prime Minister, Sanna Marin.Uusivirta, 28, went on Instagram* on Friday to dispel speculations that were triggered after he was caught on camera dancing up close with Marin, 36. According to a translation of the musician’s post, written in Finnish, they were just friends.Uusivirta added he would not comment on the matter any further.‘Party PM’Two videos of the Finnish PM sparked backlash earlier in the week. The first video, which surfaced on 18 August, showed Marin dancing and singing at a ‘house party'.The second video, which hit social media the next day, was more than a minute long and despite reportedly being filmed in secret at a nightclub, it quite clearly showed Marin dancing closely to Uusivirta. At one point, the footage zoomed in to show the musician whisper something to the PM, although Finnish media went so far as to suggest that the young man was kissing the politician.After the latest videos emerged, constituents and opposition critics piled pressure on the PM, with some of the Finnish media dubbing her the “Party PM”.However, at a press conference on Friday, Marin defied reporters questioning whether she would have been able to make governmental decisions if necessary.Furthermore, after some politicians called for the PM to be tested for narcotics, Marin said she had taken a test, adding that she had done “nothing illegal”.“Even in my teenage years I did not use any kind of drugs,” Marin was reported as saying in Finnish.Marin also deplored the fact that the footage had become public, saying:"I trust that people understand that leisure time and work time can be separate."Meanwhile, hundreds of Finnish women came out in support of Marin, by posting videos of themselves on social media dancing and partying, using the hashtag #solidaritywithsanna.*Activity of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremism.

