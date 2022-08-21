https://sputniknews.com/20220821/mi6-agents-could-have-inadvertently-caused-crash-that-killed-princess-diana-claims-ex-bodyguard-1099814198.html

MI6 Agents Could Have 'Inadvertently' Caused Crash That Killed Princess Diana, Claims Ex-Bodyguard

A misguided British Intelligence operation in Paris on the fateful day of August 31, 1997, might have “inadvertently” contributed to the car crash that killed Diana, Princess of Wales, reported the Daily Star.Ex-bodyguard to the royal, Lee Sansum, believes MI6 agents had been keeping a close eye on the princess.“Diana was under surveillance for her own protection but also so everyone knew where she was at all times, which was surely a matter of national security,” Lee Sansum told the publication.The former soldier also suggested that the security service agents riding ‘high performance bikes’ were present at the scene of the crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, France. Witnesses had previously reported seeing motorbikes close to the vehicle the royal was in just before the crash.According to Sansum, the agents could have involuntarily caused the driver of Princess Diana’s car, Henri Paul, to “take evasive action.”“The riders of those bikes were never found and that is no coincidence… I think they were there, and somebody said, ‘Right, we can’t be seen to have been here’, and that triggered a catalogue of events that the public don’t get,” Lee Sansum was cited as saying.According to the former bodyguard, an effort by MI6 agents to cover their tracks could explain the ensuing conspiracy theories that abound to this day.“Whether it was a driver clipped somebody or something like that – I do believe there were people on the ground… If it were known MI6 operatives were right by the Mercedes at the critical moment, a lot of people would have blamed them and this would have been a huge scandal. I don’t believe for one moment that MI6 arranged to have Diana killed,” Lee Sansum said.According to him, the driver of the car, Henri Paul, was deliberately blamed for the tragedy.“It would explain why a different explanation for the crash was needed: the theory Henri Paul was drunk… the whole thing stank but a scapegoat was needed.”Tragic Death at 36Diana, Princess of Wales, was involved in a car accident in a Paris tunnel in August 1997 along with her rumored boyfriend Emad "Dodi" Fayed and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140 S-Class, Henri Paul.Fayed and Paul died instantly, while Diana sustained severe injuries and was treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital after a cardiac arrest. She died at the age of 36 in the early hours of August 31, 1997. Bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones was severely injured, but survived the crash.Some media claimed the erratic behavior of the paparazzi chasing the car had contributed to the crash.Two separate investigations into the crash were conducted by French and British police. In 1999, a French investigation concluded that the royal died as the result of a crash.“Operation Paget” was the British Metropolitan Police inquiry established in 2004 to investigate the conspiracy theories about the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997. The inquiry was wound up following the conclusion of the British inquest in 2008, in which a jury delivered its verdict of an "unlawful killing" by the driver and the pursuing paparazzi.It was determined that Fayed’s driver Henri Paul had been driving too fast in order to escape the paparazzi, as well as being under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs.In the aftermath of the accident, seven French photographers were arrested and questioned by the police. According to The New York Times, charges of manslaughter were brought against nine photographers who followed Princess Di’s car and took photos after the crash, but they were ultimately found not guilty.Egyptian businessman and billionaire Mohamed Fayed, the father of Dodi Fayed, at the time claimed the crash had been planned by British spy agency MI6 and Queen Elizabeth’s late husband, Prince Philip.Speculating that Princess Diana had been pregnant, the elder Fayed said that the royal family “could not accept that an Egyptian Muslim could eventually be the stepfather of the future King of England”. However, there was no sign of pregnancy during the post-mortem examination.According to other conspiracy theories, Princess Diana’s ex-husband, Prince Charles, was involved in the murder plot. Feeding into this theory was a letter disclosed in 2003 by Paul Burrell, Diana’s one-time butler, who claimed he had been given it for safekeeping.Reference here was purportedly to Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Charles’ ‘first love,’ whom he eventually married on April 9, 2005.“Operation Paget” disposed of every substantive allegation. So did the official French inquiry... The evidence is overwhelming that this was a traffic accident—period,” English journalist and magazine editor Tina Brown writes in the biography, The Diana Chronicles, published in 2007.

