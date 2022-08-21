International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Fire Six 155 Mm Shells at Donetsk Suburbs Early on Sunday
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Fire Six 155 Mm Shells at Donetsk Suburbs Early on Sunday
On February 24, Russia started a special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine following requests from the People's Republics of Donetsk and... 21.08.2022
russia's special operation in ukraine
donbass
ukraine
russia
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Fire Six 155 Mm Shells at Donetsk Suburbs Early on Sunday

05:05 GMT 21.08.2022
Being updated
On February 24, Russia started a special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine following requests from the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk for help amid intensifying attacks by Kiev's forces.
As Russian army and allied forces of the DPR and LPR are advancing on Ukrainian territory, Kiev's troops continue to shell the territory of Donbass as well as areas surrounding Europe's largest nuclear power plant - Zaporozhye - which is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River.
Since early March, the Zaporozhye NPP has been under control of the Russian armed forces. Moscow has repeatedly warned the international community that it has intelligence data that Kiev has been planning provocations near the NPP to later accuse Russia of "nuclear terrorism".
During his conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the Ukrainian shelling of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe could lead to a catastrophe.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
05:01 GMT 21.08.2022
No More Money to Ukraine, US Actor Suggests
Actor Kevin Sorbo (L) and director David Winning attend 2008 AFM - The Illuminati Press Conference at Loews Hotel on November 10, 2008 in Santa Monica, California. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Hercules Star Kevin Sorbo Says ‘Stop Sending Money to Ukraine’
05:01 GMT 21.08.2022
Ukrainian Forces Fire Six 155 Mm Shells at Donetsk Suburbs Early on Sunday, JCCC Says
