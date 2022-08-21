On February 24, Russia started a special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine following requests from the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk for help amid intensifying attacks by Kiev's forces.

As Russian army and allied forces of the DPR and LPR are advancing on Ukrainian territory, Kiev's troops continue to shell the territory of Donbass as well as areas surrounding Europe's largest nuclear power plant - Zaporozhye - which is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

Since early March, the Zaporozhye NPP has been under control of the Russian armed forces. Moscow has repeatedly warned the international community that it has intelligence data that Kiev has been planning provocations near the NPP to later accuse Russia of "nuclear terrorism".

During his conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the Ukrainian shelling of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe could lead to a catastrophe.

