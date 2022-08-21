https://sputniknews.com/20220821/indiana-governor-arrives-in-taiwan-amid-high-tensions-flared-up-by-pelosi-visit-1099821708.html

Indiana Governor Arrives in Taiwan Amid High Tensions Flared Up by Pelosi Visit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The governor of the US state of Indiana, Eric Holcomb, said on Sunday that he arrived in Taiwan. 21.08.2022, Sputnik International

"I landed in Taipei to kick off an economic development trip in Taiwan & South Korea," Holcomb tweeted.He said that it would be his second visit to South Korea in the professional capacity, adding that he was "proud to be the first governor to visit Taiwan since before the pandemic."Tensions near Taiwan remain high as China is opposed to any direct foreign official contacts with the island that it considers its sovereign territory.Earlier this week, China's Ministry of Defense slammed the visit of a US congressional delegation to Taiwan as violating the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The delegation arrived in Taiwan two weeks after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to Taipei, which seriously worsened US-China relations. Beijing considers Taiwan, which has been governed independently since breaking from mainland China in 1949, its sovereign territory, saying that it will eventually reunify with the mainland under the "one country, two systems" model. Although officially the US adheres to the One China Policy, it has long maintained unofficial relations with Taipei, including arms supplies to the island.

