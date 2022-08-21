Heating Bill in Switzerland Could Grow by $104 Per Month Amid Energy Crisis - Reports

International
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Tenants were offered to pay extra 50 francs for a two bedroom apartment and 80-200 francs for a five room apartment in order to "avoid any unpleasant surprises," according to the RTS. The increase would especially affect the buildings that are heated by oil and gas or that are inadequately isolated, the broadcaster reported, citing local real estate agents.Electricity prices are expected to increase by 30% for Swiss households in 2023.Switzerland is one of the most high-risk European countries to suffer from power shortages in the upcoming winter. Earlier this month, the head of the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission ElCom, Werner Luginbuhl, urged citizens to stock up on candles and firewood due to possible power outages in the country in the coming winter.
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some landlords in Switzerland are already proposing that their tenants pay extra 100 Swiss francs ($104) in anticipation of a further increase in energy prices, Swiss broadcaster RTS reported on Sunday.
Tenants were offered to pay extra 50 francs for a two bedroom apartment and 80-200 francs for a five room apartment in order to "avoid any unpleasant surprises," according to the RTS. The increase would especially affect the buildings that are heated by oil and gas or that are inadequately isolated, the broadcaster reported, citing local real estate agents.
Electricity prices are expected to increase by 30% for Swiss households in 2023.
Switzerland is one of the most high-risk European countries to suffer from power shortages in the upcoming winter. Earlier this month, the head of the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission ElCom, Werner Luginbuhl, urged citizens to stock up on candles and firewood due to possible power outages in the country in the coming winter.
