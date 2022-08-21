https://sputniknews.com/20220821/heating-bill-in-switzerland-could-grow-by-104-per-month-amid-energy-crisis---reports-1099830509.html

Heating Bill in Switzerland Could Grow by $104 Per Month Amid Energy Crisis - Reports

Heating Bill in Switzerland Could Grow by $104 Per Month Amid Energy Crisis - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some landlords in Switzerland are already proposing that their tenants pay extra 100 Swiss francs ($104) in anticipation of a further...

Tenants were offered to pay extra 50 francs for a two bedroom apartment and 80-200 francs for a five room apartment in order to "avoid any unpleasant surprises," according to the RTS. The increase would especially affect the buildings that are heated by oil and gas or that are inadequately isolated, the broadcaster reported, citing local real estate agents.Electricity prices are expected to increase by 30% for Swiss households in 2023.Switzerland is one of the most high-risk European countries to suffer from power shortages in the upcoming winter. Earlier this month, the head of the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission ElCom, Werner Luginbuhl, urged citizens to stock up on candles and firewood due to possible power outages in the country in the coming winter.

