French Prime Minister's Approval Rating Exceeds Macron's by 4 Points

French Prime Minister's Approval Rating Exceeds Macron's by 4 Points

PARIS (Sputnik) - The approval rating of French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has exceeded President Emmanuel Macron's by 4 percentage points, according to a... 21.08.2022

The poll found that 41% of respondents approved Borne's professional performance. The senior official has been gaining popularity among young people, small entrepreneurs, and supporters of France's center-right The Republicans party.Meanwhile, Macron's approval rating reached 37% in August as 63% of respondents said they were not satisfied with how he performed as president, and 75% of those polled were not pleased with measures he applied in the security sector, the survey showed.In July, a poll by Elabe showed that almost one in two French citizens disapproved of Macron's professional performance and only 12% approved it.

