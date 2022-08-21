https://sputniknews.com/20220821/french-prime-ministers-approval-rating-exceeds-macrons-by-4-points-1099828644.html
French Prime Minister's Approval Rating Exceeds Macron's by 4 Points
French Prime Minister's Approval Rating Exceeds Macron's by 4 Points
PARIS (Sputnik) - The approval rating of French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has exceeded President Emmanuel Macron's by 4 percentage points, according to a... 21.08.2022
The poll found that 41% of respondents approved Borne's professional performance. The senior official has been gaining popularity among young people, small entrepreneurs, and supporters of France's center-right The Republicans party.Meanwhile, Macron's approval rating reached 37% in August as 63% of respondents said they were not satisfied with how he performed as president, and 75% of those polled were not pleased with measures he applied in the security sector, the survey showed.In July, a poll by Elabe showed that almost one in two French citizens disapproved of Macron's professional performance and only 12% approved it.
PARIS (Sputnik) - The approval rating of French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has exceeded President Emmanuel Macron's by 4 percentage points, according to a poll conducted by the IFOP research group for French magazine Le Journal du Dimanche and published on Sunday.
The poll found that 41% of respondents approved Borne's professional performance. The senior official has been gaining popularity among young people, small entrepreneurs, and supporters of France's center-right The Republicans party.
Meanwhile, Macron's approval rating reached 37% in August as 63% of respondents said they were not satisfied with how he performed as president, and 75% of those polled were not pleased with measures he applied in the security sector, the survey showed.
In July, a poll by Elabe showed that almost one in two French citizens disapproved of Macron's professional performance and only 12% approved it.