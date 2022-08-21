https://sputniknews.com/20220821/floods-in-eastern-afghanistan-leave-20-people-dead-over-30-injured-1099830383.html

Floods in Eastern Afghanistan Leave 20 People Dead, Over 30 Injured

Floods in Eastern Afghanistan Leave 20 People Dead, Over 30 Injured

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The devastating floods that hit Afghanistan's Khoshi district in the Logar province have left at least 20 people dead and over 30 others... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-21T16:33+0000

2022-08-21T16:33+0000

2022-08-21T16:33+0000

world

asia

afghanistan

floods

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105267/70/1052677046_0:166:3500:2135_1920x0_80_0_0_9e2d029a2260a4ae291456caf27c4c02.jpg

"Due to these floods, 20 people have been killed and 32 others wounded. Four people have disappeared and around 3,000 residences were destroyed," Shoja was quoted as saying by Afghan broadcaster TOLO News.The casualties included nine children, nine women, and two men, according to the report.The country's interior affairs ministry said that the recent flooding across Afghanistan killed a total of 165 people and wounded nearly 300 others in more than 20 provinces over the last month, as well as caused heavy financial losses for the citizens as hundreds of residences were partially or completely destroyed.

asia

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

asia, afghanistan, floods