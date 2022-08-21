International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220821/finnish-women-post-party-videos-in-solidarity-with-pm-sanna-marin-over-leaked-footage-1099810627.html
Finnish Women Post Party Videos in Solidarity With PM Sanna Marin Over Leaked Footage
Finnish Women Post Party Videos in Solidarity With PM Sanna Marin Over Leaked Footage
The prime minister landed in hot water earlier this week after several videos were leaked showing her dancing with friends in a private setting. 21.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-21T06:10+0000
2022-08-21T06:10+0000
finland
women
party
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099812661_0:9:3013:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_106b06eeac195c1cf202d634f407c65c.jpg
Finnish women have started a "solidarity with Sanna" hashtag on Twitter to support the country's Prime Minister Sanna Marin who got involved in a scandal on Friday after a couple of videos had been leaked showing her partying with friends at an apartment and a nightclub. Numerous videos showing women dancing and drinking alcohol have been circulating online following a wave of criticism Marin has faced over her behavior. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Finnish Prime Minister defended herself by saying she did nothing but "dance, sing, hug my friends and drink alcohol". She also dismissed allegations she was taking drugs during the party after a person on one of the leaked videos was heard allegedly talking about cocaine. Marin said she took a drug test and its results will be made public as soon as it is ready.
https://sputniknews.com/20220820/reason-to-celebrate-polands-leader-sees-nothing-wrong-in-finland-pms-partying-1099804608.html
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099812661_198:0:2927:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7948e5fbc93ac3b6e0c19be8c49f7a4c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
finland, women, party
finland, women, party

Finnish Women Post Party Videos in Solidarity With PM Sanna Marin Over Leaked Footage

06:10 GMT 21.08.2022
© AP Photo / Olivier MatthysFinland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 23, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2022
© AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
Subscribe
International
India
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
The prime minister landed in hot water earlier this week after several videos were leaked showing her dancing with friends in a private setting.
Finnish women have started a "solidarity with Sanna" hashtag on Twitter to support the country's Prime Minister Sanna Marin who got involved in a scandal on Friday after a couple of videos had been leaked showing her partying with friends at an apartment and a nightclub.
Numerous videos showing women dancing and drinking alcohol have been circulating online following a wave of criticism Marin has faced over her behavior.
Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Finnish Prime Minister defended herself by saying she did nothing but "dance, sing, hug my friends and drink alcohol".
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin looks at Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic during their meeting in Zagreb, Croatia, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
World
'Reason to Celebrate': Poland's Leader Sees Nothing Wrong in Finland PM’s Partying
Yesterday, 17:53 GMT
She also dismissed allegations she was taking drugs during the party after a person on one of the leaked videos was heard allegedly talking about cocaine. Marin said she took a drug test and its results will be made public as soon as it is ready.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала