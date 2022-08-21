https://sputniknews.com/20220821/finnish-women-post-party-videos-in-solidarity-with-pm-sanna-marin-over-leaked-footage-1099810627.html
Finnish Women Post Party Videos in Solidarity With PM Sanna Marin Over Leaked Footage
The prime minister landed in hot water earlier this week after several videos were leaked showing her dancing with friends in a private setting. 21.08.2022, Sputnik International
Finnish women have started a "solidarity with Sanna" hashtag on Twitter to support the country's Prime Minister Sanna Marin who got involved in a scandal on Friday after a couple of videos had been leaked showing her partying with friends at an apartment and a nightclub. Numerous videos showing women dancing and drinking alcohol have been circulating online following a wave of criticism Marin has faced over her behavior. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Finnish Prime Minister defended herself by saying she did nothing but "dance, sing, hug my friends and drink alcohol". She also dismissed allegations she was taking drugs during the party after a person on one of the leaked videos was heard allegedly talking about cocaine. Marin said she took a drug test and its results will be made public as soon as it is ready.
