International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20220821/did-it-again-j-lo--ben-affleck-tie-the-knot-in-second-wedding-ceremony---photos-1099813168.html
Did It Again: J Lo & Ben Affleck Tie the Knot in Second Wedding Ceremony - Photos
Did It Again: J Lo & Ben Affleck Tie the Knot in Second Wedding Ceremony - Photos
The couple officially married in July after revealing earlier in the year that they were engaged for the second time two decades following their first... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-21T08:10+0000
2022-08-21T08:21+0000
viral
us
jennifer lopez
ben affleck
wedding
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099814808_0:137:3152:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_a3c0ff295901b7eb7b4a6ac02c47138e.jpg
After celebrating their wedding on July 17 in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck organized another, more lavish ceremony for extended family and friends at Affleck's Georgia home on August 20. Photos of the ceremony which have been circultaing online show Jay Lo wearing a Ralph Lauren short-sleeved white gown with a huge veil that was carried along the walkway by her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme as well as Affleck’s children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. According to media reports, the couple have decided to throw a three-day celebration, which included live music, fireworks, and a barbecue party scheduled to take place later on Sunday. Jennifer Lopez, 53, first started daring actor Ben Affleck, 50, in 2002. They got engaged later that year but split in 2004. In April 2022, Lopez and Affleck announced they were engaged again.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099814808_212:0:2941:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6740939eb278ff7bef5058aef5475b84.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, jennifer lopez, ben affleck, wedding
us, jennifer lopez, ben affleck, wedding

Did It Again: J Lo & Ben Affleck Tie the Knot in Second Wedding Ceremony - Photos

08:10 GMT 21.08.2022 (Updated: 08:21 GMT 21.08.2022)
© AP Photo / Jordan StraussBen Affleck, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
Ben Affleck, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the premiere of The Tender Bar on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2022
© AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
Subscribe
International
India
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
The couple officially married in July after revealing earlier in the year that they were engaged for the second time two decades following their first engagement in 2002.
After celebrating their wedding on July 17 in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck organized another, more lavish ceremony for extended family and friends at Affleck's Georgia home on August 20.
Photos of the ceremony which have been circultaing online show Jay Lo wearing a Ralph Lauren short-sleeved white gown with a huge veil that was carried along the walkway by her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme as well as Affleck’s children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.
© Photo : Twitter/screenshotPhotos from Jennifer Lopez's wedding ceremony
Photos from Jennifer Lopez's wedding ceremony - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2022
Photos from Jennifer Lopez's wedding ceremony
© Photo : Twitter/screenshot
According to media reports, the couple have decided to throw a three-day celebration, which included live music, fireworks, and a barbecue party scheduled to take place later on Sunday.
Jennifer Lopez, 53, first started daring actor Ben Affleck, 50, in 2002. They got engaged later that year but split in 2004. In April 2022, Lopez and Affleck announced they were engaged again.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала