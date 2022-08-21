https://sputniknews.com/20220821/did-it-again-j-lo--ben-affleck-tie-the-knot-in-second-wedding-ceremony---photos-1099813168.html
Did It Again: J Lo & Ben Affleck Tie the Knot in Second Wedding Ceremony - Photos
The couple officially married in July after revealing earlier in the year that they were engaged for the second time two decades following their first... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International
After celebrating their wedding on July 17 in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck organized another, more lavish ceremony for extended family and friends at Affleck's Georgia home on August 20. Photos of the ceremony which have been circultaing online show Jay Lo wearing a Ralph Lauren short-sleeved white gown with a huge veil that was carried along the walkway by her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme as well as Affleck’s children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. According to media reports, the couple have decided to throw a three-day celebration, which included live music, fireworks, and a barbecue party scheduled to take place later on Sunday. Jennifer Lopez, 53, first started daring actor Ben Affleck, 50, in 2002. They got engaged later that year but split in 2004. In April 2022, Lopez and Affleck announced they were engaged again.
08:10 GMT 21.08.2022 (Updated: 08:21 GMT 21.08.2022)
The couple officially married in July after revealing earlier in the year that they were engaged for the second time two decades following their first engagement in 2002.
After celebrating their wedding on July 17 in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck organized another, more lavish ceremony for extended family and friends at Affleck's Georgia home on August 20.
Photos of the ceremony which have been circultaing online show Jay Lo wearing a Ralph Lauren short-sleeved white gown with a huge veil that was carried along the walkway by her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme as well as Affleck’s children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.
According to media reports, the couple have decided to throw a three-day celebration, which included live music, fireworks, and a barbecue party scheduled to take place later on Sunday.
Jennifer Lopez, 53, first started daring actor Ben Affleck, 50, in 2002. They got engaged later that year but split in 2004. In April 2022, Lopez and Affleck announced
they were engaged again.