https://sputniknews.com/20220821/death-toll-from-floods-in-sudan-reportedly-rises-to-80-over-30-people-injured-1099831317.html
Death Toll From Floods in Sudan Reportedly Rises to 80, Over 30 People Injured
Death Toll From Floods in Sudan Reportedly Rises to 80, Over 30 People Injured
21.08.2022
The flooding completely destroyed over 17,000 houses, the report said.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said earlier this week that more than 136,000 people had been affected by the floods, adding that a total of about 314,500 Sudanese residents suffered the consequences of flooding in 2021 during the rainy season.Heavy rains usually fall in Sudan between May and October, resulting in severe flooding, which damages infrastructure and crops.
17:52 GMT 21.08.2022
This picture taken on August 18, 2022 shows a view of a destroyed house following floods in the village of Makaylab in Sudan's Nile River State
This picture taken on August 18, 2022 shows a view of a destroyed house following floods in the village of Makaylab in Sudan's Nile River State - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / -
