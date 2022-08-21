https://sputniknews.com/20220821/death-toll-from-floods-in-sudan-reportedly-rises-to-80-over-30-people-injured-1099831317.html

Death Toll From Floods in Sudan Reportedly Rises to 80, Over 30 People Injured

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of victims of a flooding in Sudan has risen to 80 people, with 31 others injured, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported on... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International

The flooding completely destroyed over 17,000 houses, the report said.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said earlier this week that more than 136,000 people had been affected by the floods, adding that a total of about 314,500 Sudanese residents suffered the consequences of flooding in 2021 during the rainy season.Heavy rains usually fall in Sudan between May and October, resulting in severe flooding, which damages infrastructure and crops.

