Cornwall Residents Fear Influx of Fans as Games of Thrones Prequel Hits Screen
Locals in Cornwall, a county in South West England, fear an influx of House of the Dragon fans after local picturesque beaches and mounts were chosen as set for filming the Games of Thrones prequel. The film is expected to draw fans to Holywell Beach, Mounts Bay, St Michael's Mount, and Kynance Cove. Local businesses are concerned that the influx of tourists will become too heavy of a burden for local infrastructure and the housing market which is already strained due to millions of visitors arriving every year. Game of Thrones, a fantasy drama TV series based on the storylines of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series by American novelist George R. R. Martin, generated a surge of visitors to its filming locations, including Iceland, Northern Ireland, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco. Airing of House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will begin on Sky Atlantic and the streaming service NOW in the UK as well as on HBO/HBO Max in the US on August 22.
