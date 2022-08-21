International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20220821/cornwall-residents-fear-influx-of-fans-as-games-of-thrones-prequel-hits-screen-1099822768.html
Cornwall Residents Fear Influx of Fans as Games of Thrones Prequel Hits Screen
Cornwall Residents Fear Influx of Fans as Games of Thrones Prequel Hits Screen
House of the Dragon will be aired on Sky Atlantic and streaming services in the UK and US starting from August 22. 21.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-21T14:57+0000
2022-08-21T14:57+0000
uk
game of thrones
fans
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099823083_0:7:3619:2042_1920x0_80_0_0_c350cebcb28177d3473a8c7b92f10e0b.jpg
Locals in Cornwall, a county in South West England, fear an influx of House of the Dragon fans after local picturesque beaches and mounts were chosen as set for filming the Games of Thrones prequel. The film is expected to draw fans to Holywell Beach, Mounts Bay, St Michael's Mount, and Kynance Cove. Local businesses are concerned that the influx of tourists will become too heavy of a burden for local infrastructure and the housing market which is already strained due to millions of visitors arriving every year. Game of Thrones, a fantasy drama TV series based on the storylines of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series by American novelist George R. R. Martin, generated a surge of visitors to its filming locations, including Iceland, Northern Ireland, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco. Airing of House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will begin on Sky Atlantic and the streaming service NOW in the UK as well as on HBO/HBO Max in the US on August 22.
https://sputniknews.com/20220710/george-rr-martin-says-game-of-thrones-book-series-ending-will-be-different-from-hbo-tv-show-1097155989.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099823083_443:0:3174:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_caf023d4d49536db9d7e0df532ddc676.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, game of thrones, fans
uk, game of thrones, fans

Cornwall Residents Fear Influx of Fans as Games of Thrones Prequel Hits Screen

14:57 GMT 21.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / CHRIS DELMASView of the backdrop for the World premiere of HBO original drama series "House of the Dragon" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, July 27, 2022.
View of the backdrop for the World premiere of HBO original drama series House of the Dragon at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, July 27, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / CHRIS DELMAS
Subscribe
International
India
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
House of the Dragon will be aired on Sky Atlantic and streaming services in the UK and US starting from August 22.
Locals in Cornwall, a county in South West England, fear an influx of House of the Dragon fans after local picturesque beaches and mounts were chosen as set for filming the Games of Thrones prequel.
The film is expected to draw fans to Holywell Beach, Mounts Bay, St Michael's Mount, and Kynance Cove.
Local businesses are concerned that the influx of tourists will become too heavy of a burden for local infrastructure and the housing market which is already strained due to millions of visitors arriving every year.
This image released by HBO shows Natalie Dormer, left, Jack Gleeson, Peter Dinklage, right in a scene from Game of Thrones. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2022
Viral
George R.R. Martin Says 'Game of Thrones' Book Series Ending Will Be Different From HBO TV Show
10 July, 13:06 GMT
Game of Thrones, a fantasy drama TV series based on the storylines of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series by American novelist George R. R. Martin, generated a surge of visitors to its filming locations, including Iceland, Northern Ireland, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco.
Airing of House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will begin on Sky Atlantic and the streaming service NOW in the UK as well as on HBO/HBO Max in the US on August 22.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала