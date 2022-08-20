International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220820/us-believes-relations-with-china-unlikely-to-go-into-crisis-because-of-pelosi---ambassador-1099792042.html
US Believes Relations With China Unlikely to Go Into Crisis Because of Pelosi - Ambassador
US Believes Relations With China Unlikely to Go Into Crisis Because of Pelosi - Ambassador
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States does not believe that there will be any crisis in relations between Washington and Beijing due to the recent visit of US... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-20T06:37+0000
2022-08-20T06:37+0000
world
us
china
nancy pelosi
taiwan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099791880_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b49230b442705d69c2046b3017eb7267.jpg
"We do not believe there should be a crisis in US-China relations over the visit — the peaceful visit — of the Speaker of the House of Representatives to Taiwan," Burns told the broadcaster.According to the US ambassador, Beijing has "overreacted" to Pelosi's visit and must now "convince the rest of the world that it will act peacefully in the future."Pelosi traveled to Taiwan in early August. It was the first visit by a US House speaker to the island since 1997. Moreover, Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.Beijing considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries. The US has been supporting pro-independence forces in Taiwan and selling weapons to the island. Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099791880_111:0:2842:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5561ad1725c55d0aaa5c58775b822396.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, china, nancy pelosi, taiwan
us, china, nancy pelosi, taiwan

US Believes Relations With China Unlikely to Go Into Crisis Because of Pelosi - Ambassador

06:37 GMT 20.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANNA MONEYMAKER U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks alongside members of the Congressional Delegation who recently traveled to the Indo-Pacific Region at a press conference in the U.S. Capitol Building on August 10, 2022 in Washington, DC
 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks alongside members of the Congressional Delegation who recently traveled to the Indo-Pacific Region at a press conference in the U.S. Capitol Building on August 10, 2022 in Washington, DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANNA MONEYMAKER
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States does not believe that there will be any crisis in relations between Washington and Beijing due to the recent visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan despite an "overreaction" of the Chinese authorities, US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said in an interview with CNN.
"We do not believe there should be a crisis in US-China relations over the visit — the peaceful visit — of the Speaker of the House of Representatives to Taiwan," Burns told the broadcaster.
According to the US ambassador, Beijing has "overreacted" to Pelosi's visit and must now "convince the rest of the world that it will act peacefully in the future."
Pelosi traveled to Taiwan in early August. It was the first visit by a US House speaker to the island since 1997. Moreover, Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.
Beijing considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries. The US has been supporting pro-independence forces in Taiwan and selling weapons to the island.
Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала