https://sputniknews.com/20220820/uk-plans-to-permit-partially-self-driving-vehicles-in-2023-fully-autonomous-transport-in-2025-1099799333.html

UK Plans to Permit Partially Self-Driving Vehicles in 2023, Fully Autonomous Transport in 2025

UK Plans to Permit Partially Self-Driving Vehicles in 2023, Fully Autonomous Transport in 2025

Several global companies continue to develop self-driving vehicles with safety being the main focus. At the same time, British legislators are actively working... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-20T11:20+0000

2022-08-20T11:20+0000

2022-08-20T11:20+0000

science & tech

self-driving vehicles

self-driving car

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105136/05/1051360503_0:528:5568:3660_1920x0_80_0_0_05796c25a8b07b3a8f26a9ea06a7a8f9.jpg

The UK will be gradually phasing in self-driving vehicles on its roads over the next few years, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced, adding that the proposals for future legislation have already been drawn up by the Law Commission.Shapps praised the introduction of self-driving features and fully autonomous vehicles as a motorist revolution that will boost road safety and have significant economic effects.Shapps likewise stressed that Whitehall wants the UK to be at the forefront of the new technology and will be investing £100 million to this ends. Roughly a third of this amount will be dedicated to research into safety, while £20 million will be allocated to fund commercial self-driving services.What the UK’s Self-Driving Vehicle Rollout Will Look LikeAccording to the plan unveiled by Shapps, the use of limited self-driving features will be allowed on the UK roads as early as next year. Drivers will still be required to hold a driving license.The list of self-driving features that will be allowed in 2023 includes adaptive cruise control ̶ in which a car can speed up or slow down to maintain its distance between itself and the car in front, as well as a desired set speed. Other technology that falls under this description is automatic lane-centering steering, in which a car corrects its course to remain in the center of a marked lane.Fully-autonomous self-driving vehicles, which includes cars and other vehicles, will be allowed on UK roads in 2025, Shapps said. Some, such as public transport and automated delivery vehicles, won't require passengers to hold a driving license since they won't rely on a person's driving skills.The UK government has apparently managed to devise a legal framework for one of the most contentious issues involving self-driving vehicles – accident responsibility. As per Whitehall's plans, “drivers” of autonomous cars will not carry responsibility for accidents that happen while their vehicle is in self-driving mode.Instead, the manufacturer or the developer will be held liable for accidents, as well as other violations – such as running red lights, speeding and dangerous driving. The “drivers” will still be responsible for their car's maintenance and parking, as well as insurance and ensuring that underage passengers use seatbelts. They will also be mandated to report incidents.It is unclear at the moment whether the UK will impose certain requirements for self-driving software in terms of the choice that the program may have to make in certain circumstances between saving passenger lives, pedestrian lives, or the lives of passengers in another car. The issue has long been a stumbling block not just for legislators, but also for the manufacturers of such vehicles around the world.

https://sputniknews.com/20201208/uber-pays-tech-startup-to-take-over-troublesome-self-driving-car-effort-1081389699.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

self-driving vehicles, self-driving car, uk