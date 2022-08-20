https://sputniknews.com/20220820/two-moroccan-diplomats-recalled-after-getting-drugged-robbed-by-hookers-in-colombia-reports-say-1099788299.html

Two Moroccan Diplomats Recalled After Getting Drugged, Robbed by Hookers in Colombia, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Morocco’s Foreign Ministry has recalled two of its diplomats from Colombia after they were drugged and robbed, media report. 20.08.2022, Sputnik International

Two women allegedly drugged Moroccan diplomatic staff using scopolamine on Wednesday, in a house in Colombia’s capital, Bogota, and then robbed them, according to Colombian media reports.The Moroccan Hespress newspaper said citing sources on Friday that the Moroccan foreign ministry had decided to recall two of its diplomats. Hespress specified that Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita decided to suspend the diplomats on Friday.According to Colombian media reports, the two women, who were escorts, have been arrested.

