Two Moroccan Diplomats Recalled After Getting Drugged, Robbed by Hookers in Colombia, Reports Say
Two Moroccan Diplomats Recalled After Getting Drugged, Robbed by Hookers in Colombia, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Morocco’s Foreign Ministry has recalled two of its diplomats from Colombia after they were drugged and robbed, media report. 20.08.2022, Sputnik International
Two women allegedly drugged Moroccan diplomatic staff using scopolamine on Wednesday, in a house in Colombia’s capital, Bogota, and then robbed them, according to Colombian media reports.The Moroccan Hespress newspaper said citing sources on Friday that the Moroccan foreign ministry had decided to recall two of its diplomats. Hespress specified that Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita decided to suspend the diplomats on Friday.According to Colombian media reports, the two women, who were escorts, have been arrested.
Two Moroccan Diplomats Recalled After Getting Drugged, Robbed by Hookers in Colombia, Reports Say

03:49 GMT 20.08.2022
A prostitute waits for clients in a street
A prostitute waits for clients in a street - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / VALERY HACHE
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Morocco’s Foreign Ministry has recalled two of its diplomats from Colombia after they were drugged and robbed, media report.
Two women allegedly drugged Moroccan diplomatic staff using scopolamine on Wednesday, in a house in Colombia’s capital, Bogota, and then robbed them, according to Colombian media reports.
The Moroccan Hespress newspaper said citing sources on Friday that the Moroccan foreign ministry had decided to recall two of its diplomats. Hespress specified that Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita decided to suspend the diplomats on Friday.
According to Colombian media reports, the two women, who were escorts, have been arrested.
