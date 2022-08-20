https://sputniknews.com/20220820/two-dead-kids-found-stuffed-in-suitcases-have-a-family-living-in-asia-report-says-1099798449.html

Two Dead Kids Found Stuffed in Suitcases Have a Family Living in Asia, Report Says

Last week, New Zealand police launched a homicide investigation after they were contacted by a family from South Auckland, who opened the luggage they had... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International

Police believe that the family of the two children, whose remains were earlier found in suitcases in New Zealand, is living in Asia, the Daily Mail has quoted unnamed sources as claiming.The sources argued that the suggestion was the result of the ongoing collaboration between New Zealand police and the international criminal police agency Interpol in the ongoing homicide investigation.He said that detectives were still working to confirm the identities of the children, adding, “the nature of this discovery provides some complexities to the investigation, especially given the time lapsed between the time of death and the time of discovery.”At the same time, Vaaelua admitted that police “still have a lot of unanswered questions” as they go ahead with their “fact-finding mission.” The detective inspector added that he “really feels for the family of these victims, there are relatives out there that aren't aware that their loved ones are deceased, especially two young children.”Police launched a probe into the case after they received on August 11 a call from an unsuspecting South Auckland family, who bought the luggage at an abandoned storage unit auction before discovering that human remains were inside.Detectives confirmed that the family had been not involved in the deaths of the children any way, and that they had left Auckland to avoid communicating with the media.

