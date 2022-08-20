International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220820/turkish-intelligence-officials-to-be-present-at-meeting-with-sweden-finland-reports-say-1099799984.html
Turkish Intelligence Officials to Be Present at Meeting With Sweden, Finland, Reports Say
Turkish Intelligence Officials to Be Present at Meeting With Sweden, Finland, Reports Say
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish intelligence representatives will be included in the country's delegation at the forthcoming meeting with Sweden and Finland... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-20T11:36+0000
2022-08-20T11:36+0000
world
nato
turkey
sweden
finland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096913658_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9d4b2918d90cff3a843246f5ea3e47f5.jpg
The Turkish delegation will be headed by presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, according to the news agency. In addition to intelligence officials, the Turkish delegation will also include representatives of the justice, defense, foreign and interior ministries, Anadolu reported.The meeting will focus on the accession of the two Scandinavian countries to NATO within the framework of a joint mechanism established under the tripartite memorandum signed in late June.In mid-May, three months since the onset of the Ukraine crisis, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality and citing a shift in the security situation in Europe. The consideration of the bids was initially blocked by Turkey due to Helsinki and Stockholm's long-standing support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara regards as a terrorist organization and a threat to its national security.On June 28, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that unblocked the beginning of negotiations on the accession of the two Scandinavian countries to the alliance. The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, including measures against the PKK, and address Ankara's concerns.
turkey
sweden
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096913658_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ab316230d8a6e108dd5d867425aec77a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, turkey, sweden, finland
nato, turkey, sweden, finland

Turkish Intelligence Officials to Be Present at Meeting With Sweden, Finland, Reports Say

11:36 GMT 20.08.2022
© AP Photo / JOHANNA GERONFlags of Finland, left, NATO and Sweden, right, are displayed during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday May 18, 2022. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests. (Johanna Geron/Pool via AP)
Flags of Finland, left, NATO and Sweden, right, are displayed during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday May 18, 2022. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests. (Johanna Geron/Pool via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
© AP Photo / JOHANNA GERON
Subscribe
International
India
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish intelligence representatives will be included in the country's delegation at the forthcoming meeting with Sweden and Finland scheduled to take place in Helsinki on August 26, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Saturday.
The Turkish delegation will be headed by presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, according to the news agency. In addition to intelligence officials, the Turkish delegation will also include representatives of the justice, defense, foreign and interior ministries, Anadolu reported.
The meeting will focus on the accession of the two Scandinavian countries to NATO within the framework of a joint mechanism established under the tripartite memorandum signed in late June.
In mid-May, three months since the onset of the Ukraine crisis, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality and citing a shift in the security situation in Europe. The consideration of the bids was initially blocked by Turkey due to Helsinki and Stockholm's long-standing support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara regards as a terrorist organization and a threat to its national security.
On June 28, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that unblocked the beginning of negotiations on the accession of the two Scandinavian countries to the alliance. The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, including measures against the PKK, and address Ankara's concerns.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала