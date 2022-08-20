https://sputniknews.com/20220820/turkish-intelligence-officials-to-be-present-at-meeting-with-sweden-finland-reports-say-1099799984.html

Turkish Intelligence Officials to Be Present at Meeting With Sweden, Finland, Reports Say

Turkish Intelligence Officials to Be Present at Meeting With Sweden, Finland, Reports Say

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish intelligence representatives will be included in the country's delegation at the forthcoming meeting with Sweden and Finland... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-20T11:36+0000

2022-08-20T11:36+0000

2022-08-20T11:36+0000

world

nato

turkey

sweden

finland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096913658_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9d4b2918d90cff3a843246f5ea3e47f5.jpg

The Turkish delegation will be headed by presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, according to the news agency. In addition to intelligence officials, the Turkish delegation will also include representatives of the justice, defense, foreign and interior ministries, Anadolu reported.The meeting will focus on the accession of the two Scandinavian countries to NATO within the framework of a joint mechanism established under the tripartite memorandum signed in late June.In mid-May, three months since the onset of the Ukraine crisis, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality and citing a shift in the security situation in Europe. The consideration of the bids was initially blocked by Turkey due to Helsinki and Stockholm's long-standing support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara regards as a terrorist organization and a threat to its national security.On June 28, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that unblocked the beginning of negotiations on the accession of the two Scandinavian countries to the alliance. The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, including measures against the PKK, and address Ankara's concerns.

turkey

sweden

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato, turkey, sweden, finland