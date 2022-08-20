https://sputniknews.com/20220820/the-fbi-a-political-police-force-forced-labor-in-china-and-the-politics-of-energy-in-europe-1099779906.html

The FBI: A Political Police Force, Forced Labor in China and the Politics of Energy in Europe

The FBI: A Political Police Force, Forced Labor in China and the Politics of Energy in Europe

Florida appeals court says teen isn't mature enough to get an abortion but is mature enough to raise a child.

The FBI: A Political Police Force, Forced Labor in China and the Politics of Energy in Europe Florida appeals court says teen isn't mature enough to get an abortion but is mature enough to raise a child.

Aaron Good, a political scientist and host of the American Exception podcast on Patreon. He’s also the author of American Exception: Empire and the Deep State.” Good joins the show to talk about the politics of the FBI. There is much debate in Washington these days over the role of the FBI in American politics, most notably because of the raid this week on Mar-a-Lago. Democrats have long believed that former FBI Director James Comey personally took down Hillary Clinton by announcing an investigation into her handling of classified emails just weeks before the 2016 election. Now, Republicans believe that the FBI, perhaps on behalf of its Deep State partners, is targeting Donald Trump to, at the very least, bar him from running for president again, and, at the very most, send him off to prison on espionage charges.KJ Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific, and a member of Veterans for Peace joins the show to talk about the latest developments in South Korea, Japan and China.Gerald Olivier is a French-American journalist. He is the former editor-in-chief of Spectacle du Monde. He is now an editor, writer at Atlantico and a communications and media consultant. Olivier joins the show to talk about the politics of energy in Europe. Then they discuss the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as Russia and Ukraine have been trading accusations that the other is planning a “provocation” at the nuclear plant. Ukrainian intelligence and Ukraine’s state energy firm said Russian forces had told all of its staff to stay home today, with only “operational” staff allowed in.Rae Valencia, Sputnik News analyst and producer for Political Misfits joins the show to talk about the politics of abortion in Florida days ahead of the state’s primary on Tuesday.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

