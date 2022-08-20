International
Suspect in Paraguayan Prosecutor Murder Case Could Face 50 Years Behind Bars
Suspect in Paraguayan Prosecutor Murder Case Could Face 50 Years Behind Bars
20.08.2022
"The prosecution has formally charged Francisco Luis Correa Galeano with alleged involvement in the murder of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci. He is suspected of playing a fundamental role in the crime. The investigating authority requested a demonstrative sentence of 40 to 50 years," the prosecutor’s office said in a statement on social media on Friday.Last week, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that the problem of drug trafficking has become a world problem and that the investigation into the murder of Marcelo Pecci, committed by Uruguayan drug trafficker Sebastian Marset in Colombian territory, shows that drug trafficking has ceased to be a limited Colombian-American issue.In June, Colombian police and prosecutors detained suspects in the murder of Marcelo Pecci, a Paraguayan special prosecutor known for fighting organized crime and drug trafficking. Pecci was on his honeymoon with his wife when he was murdered by gunmen on May 10 on the Colombian island of Baru.According to Colombian prosecutors, Francisco Luis Correa Galeano coordinated the murder of Pecci in Medellin and Cartagena and made 39 calls to two hitmen on the day of the assassination.
Suspect in Paraguayan Prosecutor Murder Case Could Face 50 Years Behind Bars

03:39 GMT 20.08.2022
© AP Photo / Fernando Vergara Police present to the media five persons charged with the murder of Paraguay's prosecutor of organized crime and drug trafficking cases, Marcelo Pecci, on an airport tarmac in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Police present to the media five persons charged with the murder of Paraguay's prosecutor of organized crime and drug trafficking cases, Marcelo Pecci, on an airport tarmac in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
© AP Photo / Fernando Vergara
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Colombian prosecutor general's office is demanding up to 50 years in prison for a participant in the murder of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci.
"The prosecution has formally charged Francisco Luis Correa Galeano with alleged involvement in the murder of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci. He is suspected of playing a fundamental role in the crime. The investigating authority requested a demonstrative sentence of 40 to 50 years," the prosecutor’s office said in a statement on social media on Friday.
Last week, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that the problem of drug trafficking has become a world problem and that the investigation into the murder of Marcelo Pecci, committed by Uruguayan drug trafficker Sebastian Marset in Colombian territory, shows that drug trafficking has ceased to be a limited Colombian-American issue.
In June, Colombian police and prosecutors detained suspects in the murder of Marcelo Pecci, a Paraguayan special prosecutor known for fighting organized crime and drug trafficking. Pecci was on his honeymoon with his wife when he was murdered by gunmen on May 10 on the Colombian island of Baru.
According to Colombian prosecutors, Francisco Luis Correa Galeano coordinated the murder of Pecci in Medellin and Cartagena and made 39 calls to two hitmen on the day of the assassination.
