The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that documents confirming cases of "chemical terrorism" by Ukraine will soon be relayed to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) by the Russian envoy.Namely, the ministry plans on sending the lab test results of Russian soldiers, who had been poisoned as a result of Kiev's "chemical terrorism". The ministry elaborated that some servicemen sustained severe chemical poisoning during Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.According to the ministry, a group of Russian soldiers, located near the town of Vasilievka in the Zaporozhye region, was delivered to a field hospital on July 31 with signs of a major poisoning. The tests showed the presence of the botulinum toxin type B in their organisms, the statement said. This toxin is an organic man-made poison, the ministry clarified.In the light of these findings, Russia is thoroughly investigating the poisoning of the head of the temporary administration of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo. It is suspected that he could have been targeted with a military-grade chemical agent.Moscow previously accused Ukrainian forces of deliberately targeting the chemical plants in Donbass in order to create leaks and accuse Russia of causing them. The Kremlin lambasted Kiev's disregard for the health and safety of civilians living in the areas surrounding the plants.The Russian Defense Ministry also previously released documents that Russian service personnel retrieved from seized Ukrainian laboratories. These docs suggest that biolabs have been conducting work on compounds and dangerous pathogens that could have been used in biological weapons. Moscow accused Kiev or plotting attacks with these weapons against Russia.

